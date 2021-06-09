Selena Gomez Opens Up About Taylor Swift & Weight Gain In Vogue Fashion Video! WATCH!

Oh, to be a pop star in the late 2000s.

Selena Gomez took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday by looking back at her “life in looks” for Vogue! Everything from her early career red carpet fashion statements to appearances at the Met Gala were discussed — and, yikes, were there some cringeworthy outfits!

But hey, like she said, it wasn’t all her fault! Looking back at an ABC All Stars Party photo, in which the starlet donned knee-high white boots and an edgy white and black graphic t-shirt (top left inset), Gomez explained:

“Oh, it’s bad. So bad. I don’t know, I’m sure I thought I was so cool, you guys. It’s so embarrassing. But in my defense, it was [during the] very Paramore and Ashlee Simpson days and I’m, like, not apologetic about that phase in my life. I just don’t want to see it ever again.”

LOLz!! Flash forward to her Love You Like A Love Song days and the former Disney Channel star actually had some behind-the-scenes scoop to share! Apparently the outfits, which were a sexy deviation from her usual getup, caused a fight between she and her stepdad! The 28-year-old noted:

“Yeah, this was fun with me and my stepdad – we got into a little bit of an argument. There was a lot of boobs! Oh, he’s just protective, it’s fine. I was eighteen years old […] I thought it was my time to crossover and become a popstar, whatever that was to me then.”

Recalling the gemstone dress, the Wizards Of Waverly Place alum said the “high fashion” was inspired by her bestie Taylor Swift. Ya know, we can kinda see that with how elaborate the evermore songwriter’s tour costumes can be!

Throughout the video, it was also totally clear how fashion had held such a significant place in Gomez’s life because it brought her great confidence — such as her Versace dress at the 2013 VMA’s. When her stylist thought the dress might be a bit too much, the performer stood up for herself, saying:

“I didn’t have any doubt in my mind. I said the dress isn’t about being sexy, the dress is a statement. It’s going to feel like I’m carrying this Versace piece of art down a carpet.”

She looked absolutely stunning in the navy blue dress, too (lower left inset)!

Sadly the Spring Breakers lead has struggled with fashion moments in the past — mostly, she says, because of her fluctuating weight. It’s hard to feel gorgeous with the amount of body shaming that so many young female celebs face! But a moment with Vera Wang in 2015 stands out (white dress, above), Selly G admitted:

“Ah, Vera Wang. I fluctuate a lot with my weight and I remember this night specifically – I didn’t feel good about my body. So what was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body. I had such a beautiful time shaping this dress. I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well. That was one of the moments where I was like… I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore because I’m not.”

So nice to hear she had such a great experience despite feeling self-conscious about her size at times! Watch the full vid below to see even more fashion moments from Selena’s past (below):

