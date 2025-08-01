Tyra Banks Fesses Up To THIS 'Disgusting & Erotic' Addiction! OMG!

Tyra Banks is admitting to her nastiest addiction!

While chatting with Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Jenna and Friends Thursday, the Supermodel confessed:

“I am about to disgust you.”

And disgust Jenna she did! TyTy revealed she has loves to “pick.” But pick what??

“The toes. If it has some stuff in it, I don’t mind digging it out.”

OMG! She loves that?? LOLz! She doesn’t mean just her own toes — she’ll get in there on other people’s toes!

The audience reacted in shock, to which the 51-year-old defended herself:

“You have to have a kit! You have to have a kit. You have to have some alcohol, some stuff…”

Then the daytime TV host asked her “who” gets this treatment? The Americas Next Top Model star said:

“Anybody that wants it. My mom, my friends, my man, my son.”

Well, if you’ve got some toe jam, call up Tyra, we guess. She’ll be ready to get down and dirty! LOLz!

She also confessed she’s a pimple popper! If she sees someone with a pimple, she will be “staring”:

“I want it so bad. I just love it … It’s like an addiction. It’s disgusting and erotic at the same time. It touches those parts in me.”

“Disgusting and erotic”? Sorry, EROTIC?!? The high fashion queen does have a “line” she draws, though. So not everything is up for some grooming from her:

“Nether regions. I’m not picking up in those … That’s where I draw the line. Chest up, knees down, it’s on.”

Watch for yourself around the 2:22 mark (below):

What do U think about Tyra’s confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Today/YouTube]