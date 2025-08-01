Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian Launches FACE Shapewear -- And It Has The Internet Divided! Nicole Kidman's Rarely Seen Youngest Daughter Faith Models Alongside Mom! WATCH! Omar Harfouch Joins Miss Universe 2025 Jury After Stealing The Spotlight In Saint-Tropez Travis Kelce Ditches His Long Hair For SUPER Short Style To Kick Off New Football Season -- HOT! Todd Chrisley Had The Most Awful Reaction To Wife Julie After Prison Release! WTF! Gwyneth Paltrow Shocks Fans With New Appearance In Cooking Video! Ricki Lake Shows Off INSANE Facelift Before & After Photos! Aubrey O'Day Got A New Boob Job -- But Removed Her Lip Filler! Justin Bieber Banking On Hailey's Rhode Sale To Pay Scooter Braun!  Influencer Natália Cavanellas Dies Of 'Serious Complication' While Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery Kylie Jenner & Stormi Get Glam With Mommy-Daughter Makeup Tutorial  How Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Supporting Each Other -- Despite Getting Raw About Marriage Struggles On New Album!

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Fesses Up To THIS 'Disgusting & Erotic' Addiction! OMG!

Tyra Banks Fesses Up To THIS 'Disgusting & Erotic' Addiction! OMG!

Tyra Banks is admitting to her nastiest addiction!

While chatting with Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Jenna and Friends Thursday, the Supermodel confessed:

“I am about to disgust you.”

And disgust Jenna she did! TyTy revealed she has loves to “pick.” But pick what??

“The toes. If it has some stuff in it, I don’t mind digging it out.”

OMG! She loves that?? LOLz! She doesn’t mean just her own toes — she’ll get in there on other people’s toes!

Related: Jenna Breaks Down Crying Revealing Connection To Texas Camp Where Flooding Killed Dozens

The audience reacted in shock, to which the 51-year-old defended herself:

“You have to have a kit! You have to have a kit. You have to have some alcohol, some stuff…”

Then the daytime TV host asked her “who” gets this treatment? The Americas Next Top Model star said:

“Anybody that wants it. My mom, my friends, my man, my son.”

Well, if you’ve got some toe jam, call up Tyra, we guess. She’ll be ready to get down and dirty! LOLz!

She also confessed she’s a pimple popper! If she sees someone with a pimple, she will be “staring”:

“I want it so bad. I just love it … It’s like an addiction. It’s disgusting and erotic at the same time. It touches those parts in me.”

“Disgusting and erotic”? Sorry, EROTIC?!? The high fashion queen does have a “line” she draws, though. So not everything is up for some grooming from her:

“Nether regions. I’m not picking up in those … That’s where I draw the line. Chest up, knees down, it’s on.”

Watch for yourself around the 2:22 mark (below):

What do U think about Tyra’s confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Today/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 01, 2025 12:45pm PDT

Share This