Sherlock Actress Una Stubbs Dead At 84

Another screen legend is in a better place.

According to Deadline, TV, theater, and film star Una Stubbs, who played Mrs. Hudson in Sherlock, died on Thursday following an undisclosed illness at 84 years old.

The English actress’ family said in a statement:

“Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”

Stubbs’ career spanned over six decades. She’s best known for playing Rita Rawlings in the long-running sitcom Till Death Do Us Part, her roles in projects like The Worst Witch and Call The Midwife, and, of course, portraying Mrs. Hudson in Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

The actress was married to actor Peter Gilmore from 1958 to 1969, then married actor Nicky Henson in 1969 before they split in 1975. She had three children, including the composers Christian Henson and Joe Henson.

R.I.P.

