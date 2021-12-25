Fa-La-La! The Underrated Holiday Playlist Of Your Dreams Is HERE!

Christmas is here!

And we’re sure you’ve been playing the same old holiday jams on repeat, no?! While there is value in classics, something new and fresh might tickle your ears. So, consider this our gift!

Check out some less likely holiday tracks (below), and be sure to add them to your playlist!

CLICK HERE to view “10 Underrated Holiday Songs You Need To Listen To RIGHT NOW”

[Image via Kelly Clarkson/YouTube]