Viral Olympic Breakdancer Raygun Says She KNEW She'd Never Beat The Other Dancers -- But Defends Her 'Original' Moves & 'Creativity'!

THAT viral breakdancer is speaking out after becoming a meme!

If you missed it, Australian breaker Raygun (real name Rachael Gunn) competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics last week — where she lost her three round-robin-style battles on Friday. But the moves did make her an international star, with many turning clips of her unconventional routine into memes.

From her outfit that made her look like a PE teacher to her kangaroo-inspired dancing, there was so much that caught the world’s attention. But it wasn’t always good attention, as most used the moment to mock her performance. Oof!

If you missed the big moment, ch-ch-check out some highlights from her routine:

my five year old niece after she says “watch this!” : pic.twitter.com/KBAMSkgltj — alex (@alex_abads) August 9, 2024

And here’s one of her competitors for reference:

Team USA break dancer Logistx went CRAZY in her opening routine ???? pic.twitter.com/OdqWFnAXe7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 9, 2024

The difference is crazy! LOLz!

The comparisons between her dancing and the other b-girls has gone wild online. And now, Raygun is finally clapping back! In an interview with ESPN on Saturday, the 36-year-old competitor slammed the hate she’s been facing online, arguing:

“I was never going to beat these girls [Team USA’s b-girl Logistx, 21, France’s Syssy, 16, and Lithuania’s Nicka, 17] on what they do best — their power moves. What I bring is creativity.”

That said, she stands by her routine! She added:

“All of my moves are original. Creativity is really important to me. I go out there, and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn’t. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.”

Well, her performance was creative, we’ll give her that!

Rachael, who was a jazz and ballroom dancer before she got into breaking in her 20s, is a professor at Macquarie University and studies “the cultural politics of breaking,” according to her bio. But she’s also won a ton of other competitions over the years that helped her quality for the Olympic Games, so it’s not like this was brand new to her. Too bad the judges (and pretty much all the viewers at home) just weren’t on her side this time!

Standing up for her, Australia’s chef de mission (AKA the person in charge of a national team) Anna Meares slammed the criticism the dancer has faced! The official called it sexist while pointing out how breaking is such a “male-dominated sport.” She dished:

“I love Rachael, and I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and taking those comments and giving them airtime, has been really disappointing. Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team. She has represented the Olympic team, the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm. And I absolutely love her courage. I love her character, and I feel very disappointed for her, that she has come under the attack that she has.”

Anna furthered:

“In 2008, she was locked in a room crying being involved in a male-dominated sport as the only woman, and it took great courage for her to continue on and fight for her opportunity to participate in a sport that she loved. That got her to winning the Olympic qualifying event to be here in Paris. She is the best breakdancer female that we have for Australia.”

Anyone who can make it to the Olympics is obviously talented at what they do! But when compared to the other athletes, yeah, it’s not hard to see why she became such a viral sensation! She certainly stood out!

But, of course, nobody deserves all this mockery, either. So, we hope she’s doing what she can to protect her mental health right now!! Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

