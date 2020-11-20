Watch Britney Spears Jump Off A Cliff!

Britney Spears is making the most of her vacation!

In a new video from her early birthday trip to Maui, the Toxic singer shows fans exactly what she’s up to — which is anything but being trapped in a house.

Gurl shows a shocking lack of fear as she walks right up to a cliff and JUMPS RIGHT OFF into the crystal blue water below! And of course her hunky BF Sam Asghari is right behind her!

