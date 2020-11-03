Britney Spears Returns To Social Media After 2-Week Hiatus & Says She's The 'Happiest' She's 'Ever Been' -- But Fans Aren't Buying It!

Britney Spears is trying really hard to quell fan concerns with a new video on social media… but is it working??

The pop princess returned to Instagram on Monday after a worrisome two-week hiatus, choosing to address the controversy surrounding her mental health, wellbeing, and safety! Without outright naming the #FreeBritney movement, Spears made it clear that not only is she okay, but she’s completely happy!

In the candid clip, the momma of two looked straight at the camera as she told followers:

“Hi, so I know that there have been a lot of comments, and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love.”

The “happiest” she’s ever been?? We certainly hope so!

Unfortunately, it seems the vid hardly got its point across, and instead, made things worse! Commenters jumped to voice their opinions on the post, with many clearly not buying the Toxic songstress’ case. Just take a look at a small sampling of the reactions (below):

“NO YOUR EYES SAY DIFFERENT HUN X” “If you have to tell people you’re fine and you look like this, you’re not fine.” “You dont seem the happiest ” “Man she looks terrified to me” “i dont buy it” “Hoping that these are true statements” “The ones saying negative comments aren’t true supporters and they don’t love the real Britney. Britney is giving you her ALL and still there are people that hold on to this idea of who they think Britney is…. you guys she’s showing you who she is!!!

I have much love for you Britney and I see what your doing.

thank you”

Clearly unbothered, Brit also took to Instagram to upload a couple pics she’s never “shared” before, as well as a video of her dancing to SHAED‘s Trampoline. She captioned the latter post, writing about the “joy” it brings:

“Dancing is such a vulnerable thing !!!! Performing for thousands of people is a cool feeling ….. but I also find joy in dancing for myself !!!!! The language of dance is really beautiful !!!! You say so much without saying a word … using your body to express the way you feel !!!! Live and express your body any way you want!!!!!!! @shaedband.”

Ch-ch-check out her newest IGs!

Has Britney convinced you she’s more than “fine”?? We want to hear all your thoughts in the comments (below)!

