Whitney Port Reveals Her Surrogate Suffered Two Miscarriages -- The Last One Happening 'A Month Ago'

Whitney Port has a devastating update on her pregnancy journey.

On Thursday, the former reality star and her husband, Tim Rosenman, revealed on her With Whit podcast that they decided to turn to a surrogacy late last year after years of struggling to get pregnant themselves and “just having so many things go wrong.” Whitney shared that the couple “found an amazing surrogate” and did two transfers. But sadly, the surrogate “ended up miscarrying” twice. Oh no.

The Hills alum said that the “last miscarriage was just a month ago.” According to Tim, both happened “after 7 and a half weeks” — even though they were told the transfers “had a 97 percent chance of a successful pregnancy.” That sparked some alarm bells for the pair, and they want to know what is going on. Tim continued:

“To have that back-to-back, the odds are really crazy. So, now we’re thinking that there might be something going on, either with the surrogate or with our embryos.”

Now, they’re trying to determine the next steps. Whitney explained:

“We’re at this beginning phase again. We still have three embryos left, two that are tested and one that’s untested. We’re deciding, ‘Do we try a new lab?’ [or] ‘Do we do another round of egg retrieval to get new embryos? Are all these embryos from the last batch not good, or do we put in one of the embryos that’s already made it in the surrogate right now?’”

Oof. It’s all a lot and not easy. However, the television personality pointed out that she and Tim are “not back to square one” yet since they have some embryos stored:

“We have an amazing agency that’s helping us with the surrogacy journey. We’re definitely not at square one, but it feels that way each time a miscarriage happens.”

As you can imagine, this is all overwhelming for them. Whitney and Tim have spent years trying to get pregnant and have suffered multiple miscarriages, only to go through yet another setback. Our heart breaks for them. Thankfully, as the podcast host pointed out, she has her husband to lean on:

“It’s so much. I’m so grateful that you’re such a great partner and in this with me, but it makes me sad for people [who] may not have someone like you to hold their hand through it.”

We applaud Whitney and Tim for always being so open and honest about their fertility and pregnancy journey, even during these devastating moments. And, of course, we’re sending them so much love and light right now. Watch the podcast episode (below):

[Image via Whitney Port/Instagram]