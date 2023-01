From boy bander to grown man making grown music!

Since his days in IM5, Will Jay has matured – and so has his sound. He’s also come out as pansexual.

And his new song, Someone On The Internet, feels like a blossoming. Especially the music video!

This is sophisticated pop. It reminds us of Will Young!

From one Will to another – both great!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Will Jay!