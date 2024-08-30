Shade Or No Shade? Winona Ryder Praises All Her Stranger Things Co-Stars BUT Millie Bobby Brown!

Is Winona Ryder lowkey shading Millie Bobby Brown?!

The 52-year-old opened up about Stranger Things finally coming to an end after 10 years on Thursday — and notably left the show’s MAIN STAR out of the conversation! Talking to Esquire, she dished:

“Ten years! I never thought. [At first] I was like, ‘I don’t want to be doing this when I’m in my fifties!’ It’s nuts, and its extra nuts to be my age. But I love the boys and I love [the actors] Sadie [Sink] and Maya [Hawke]. It’s been really wonderful.”

Uhhh, whoa?! That was quite the snub, some would say!

On X (Twitter), fans were quick to call the comment into question:

“hm she didnt mention millie?” “THE MILLIE SHADE?” “is Millie Bobby Brown just unpleasant to be around or something else”

Kinda weird, right?? But we guess it could just be written off as a brain fart. We mean she didn’t mention Noah Schnapp, either — controversial as he may be. Oh, except she DID acknowledge him just LAST MONTH! But left out Millie then, too!

During a video interview with Harper’s BAZAAR also discussing the conclusion of the show, she said:

“I will miss Finn [Wolfhard], Charlie [Heaton], Joe [Keery], Noah, Sadie, Maya, obviously Gaten [Matarazzo] and Caleb [McLaughlin]. I feel like I learned so much from them.”

Winona Ryder talks about the end of Stranger Things: "I will miss Finn, Charlie, Joe, Noah, Sadie, Maya, obviously Gaten and Caleb. I feel like I have learned so much from them.''#StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/jxs8wSlowB — Stranger Things Updates (@Updates_SThings) July 12, 2024

But NOT from Millie?

What do y’all think?? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below

