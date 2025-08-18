Woman Destroys Ex-Boyfriend's Car With Glitter -- Then Serves Face In Her Mugshot!

A Kentucky woman allegedly flipped out on her ex-boyfriend, wrecked his car, and then dropped one of the most flattering mugshots we’ve EVER seen, all in one fell swoop.

Seriously, when you see her jail pic, you’re going to petition the judge to declare her innocent of all charges! LOLz!

So, early last month, a 31-year-old named Stephanie Carlquist was arrested in Madison County, Kentucky for allegedly vandalizing her ex-boyfriend’s car. According to multiple reports, Carlquist reportedly put salt in the car’s gas tank and engine, then loaded up the air conditioning system with glitter. Seriously. Talk about a glitter bomb…

Cops claim that for good measure, she also slashed one of the car’s tires, cracked its windshield, destroyed its rearview mirror, and shattered its radio screen. Jeez, girl!!!

Her ex told cops the pair had an argument back on July 6, at which point Stephanie allegedly slashed the car’s tire. Then, nine days later on July 15, she allegedly did all the rest of the damage — glitter in the AC vent included.

The car was wrecked so furiously that it was found to be totaled. Insurance adjustors later estimated that she caused $12,464.96 worth of damage. Ouch!

As for Carlquist, cops claim she admitted what she did to the tow truck driver who was first on the scene. She also supposedly called her ex’s mom and told her what happened, too! And then, to make matters even crazier, she supposedly sent a DM to her ex on Instagram and apologized for destroying the car while also claiming she was stressed out because she’s pregnant! Yep. That’s right. There’s a LOT going on here.

Per reports, when Carlquist sat down with the cops, she allegedly admitted to cracking the windshield and putting glitter in the vents. However, she claimed all the other damage occurred because the car was overdue for an oil change and other maintenance. Girl, SERIOUSLY?!?!

Stephanie was arrested and booked into the Madison County Detention Center on a felony criminal mischief charge. And while she was being processed on that charge, she delivered one of the best mugshots we’ve ever seen. Seriously. This pic is, like, top five all-time. Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

HAWT!!!

Move over, Jeremy Meeks! You’ve got competition!

