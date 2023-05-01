Woman At Classical Music Concert Allegedly Has 'Loud And Full Body Orgasm' During The Performance -- WHAT?!

Classical music fans in Los Angeles were enjoying a typical show on Friday night at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in the downtown section of the city. But the normalcy wouldn’t last long!

Conductor Elim Chan was leading a group of classical musicians in a performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky‘s infamous Fifth Symphony. Also on the program was Thomas Adès‘ inspiring Concentric Paths Violin Concerto. But before the group of world-class musicians could get through Tchaikovsky’s fifth, all hell an orgasm broke loose. Yes, you read that right!!

According to the Los Angeles Times, concertgoers had their attention drawn to the balcony during a lull in the symphony’s second movement. There, multiple witnesses told the newspaper they heard a woman “scream,” “moan,” and experience a “loud orgasm” while sitting in her seat.

WTF???

But instead of being disgusted by the show-interrupting public orgasm, concertgoers seemed to… like it?! One woman named Molly Grant who was at the show on Friday night told the Times she felt it was “quite beautiful.” Grant explained her experience to the outlet:

“Everyone kind of turned to see what was happening. I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she … had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her, like, in an effort to not shame her. It was quite beautiful.”

Music agent Lukas Burton was also in attendance at Friday night’s show. He told the Times that the “ecstatic sound” from the audience was “wonderfully timed” during a “romantic swell” in the musical arrangement.

Burton explained:

“One can’t know exactly what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy. A sort of classical-music equivalent of that scene in a movie where someone is talking loudly in a party or a nightclub, and then the record suddenly stops and they say something that everyone hears.”

And he added:

“It was rather wonderful and refreshing. There was a sort of gasp in the audience. But I think everyone felt that was a rather lovely expression of somebody who was so transported by the music that it had some kind of effect on them physically or, dare I say, even sexually.”

OMG…

Another attendee — musician and composer Magnus Fiennes — confirmed via Twitter that the woman appeared to have a “loud and full body orgasm” while in her seat:

Went to see @LAPhil play @Thomasades and Tchaikovsky 5 last night. A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th's second movement… Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on…. — Magnus Fiennes (@magnusfiennes) April 29, 2023

In a follow-up tweet replying to a skeptic, Fiennes doubled down that it “absolutely happened” during Friday night’s show.

And an El Lay-based journalist, Jocelyn Silver, claimed to have spoken to several witnesses after the fact who also noted the woman’s “screaming orgasm” in the middle of the performance:

friends who went to the LA philharmonic last night are reporting that in the middle of the show some lady had a SCREAMING orgasm, to the point where the whole orchestra stopped playing. some people really know how to live… — Jocelyn Silver (@silverjocelyn) April 29, 2023

Amazingly, this actually seems legit. Reporters from the Los Angeles Times claim they have heard an audio clip in which “someone can be heard crying out during a quiet beat in the music.” The newspaper also notes attendees have said that audio clip is “similar to what they’d heard” in the concert hall when the alleged orgasm actually happened. So maybe this isn’t some viral marketing stunt?!?!

Sadly, it appears the mystery may never be solved. The Times notes it is still technically “unclear exactly what occurred” even despite eyewitness statements. And the newspaper has not been able to track down the person who made the sound. Honestly, if we were that person, we’d burn up our ticket stub, change our name, move to Papua New Guinea, and start anew while never speaking another word of this or El Lay ever again. LOLz!!!

