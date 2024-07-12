This Woman's Boyfriend Told Her He'd Dump Her If She Ate Cheese -- And Commenters Are MELTING!!

There’s two types of people in the world: cheese lovers and cheese haters… The question is can they successfully cohabitate?

An anonymous woman has gone viral on Reddit after sharing a story of love, pain, heartbreak, and redemption — all centered around her love of dairy! Last week, a 24-year-old posted in a relationship advice thread about an ultimatum her 25-year-old boyfriend gave her: give up mozzarella balls, or give up the relationship! WHAT?!?

She wrote:

“My boyfriend and I have been dating for 3 years now, and we recently moved in together. He’s known about my love for cheese since our first date (he took me to a restaurant and we ordered like three charcuterie boards lol). I don’t think he knew what he was getting into with my snacking, and he probably didn’t expect to see me eat mozzarella balls on the daily. I thought he was fine with it but now he’s making an issue out of it and I don’t know if I should stop.”

Uhhh, that’s a weird thing to be upset about on his end… But it gets even weirder:

“His specific issue is the shape of the cheese. He tells me that seeing me eat [you know].. ball-shaped cheese makes him uncomfortable. He says that it is lewd and that (and I quote) ‘seeing me pop a wet cheese ball in my mouth makes him think of me having another man’s balls in my mouth’… yeah. I was really confused and I told him that I don’t think this is that big of a deal and that it’s literally cheese but he told me the imagery still grosses him out.”

Seriously, dude?!

The Redditor noted it actually wasn’t cheese in general that her BF disapproved of, but rather just her favorite mozzarella balls in particular:

“He doesn’t care if I eat mozzarella cheese but he just wants me to eat it string or shredded instead. I know this is so high maintenance of me but mozzarella balls are just my favorite snack. The texture, the taste… it’s just so good. I like shredded cheese and string cheese but they just aren’t the same … if I feed into this could it reinforce this mindset he has? I don’t know what to do. I want to make him comfortable but this feels really controlling and unnecessary (not to mention I don’t really want to give up on my favorite snack.)”

In the replies, Redditors quickly began sounding OFF with their opinions on the situation — rightly pointing out how this guy was giving MAJOR red flags with his controlling and weirdly jealous behavior about CHEESE:

“I would consider a partner who got sexually jealous over a cheese snack a dealbreaker personally” “‘She was cheating on me with cheese balls, bro!’” “Guy sounds like a weirdo tbh. Equating Mozzarella balls with another man’s testicles is the stretch of the century. He needs therapy” “I would break up with a man just for having the unearned confidence to say this collection of words literally ever.” “If you’re chewing and swallowing those balls he should be glad they aren’t his” “Red flag. He’s so weirdly insecure that he’s offended by you eating cheese. Real men would pound those suckers back right with you. btw what are his thoughts on bananas, popsicles and corn dogs?” “Why wouldn’t his first thought be of his balls in her mouth anyways?”

HA!

After some long conversations with her BF, the original poster revealed on Thursday the true reason he was so uncomfortable with her mozzarella balls was because he’d actually been cheated on in the past! And guess what he got sent a video of?? She explained in an update:

“We ended up clearing the air and I found out both why his last relationship ended and why seeing me eat cheese balls upset him. All I knew previously was that he had a serious relationship with his ex-girlfriend and they broke up because she cheated on him. Now, he let me know that he found out about the incident because the person she cheated with sent him a video of her um… eating another man’s cheese balls.”

Um… OK. So he was triggered??

“He told me that he feels like by now he should’ve gotten over it, but the betrayal stuck with him. The new move-in together has started to trigger his unresolved feelings and has given him new anxieties that our relationship might end the same way, I think pairing that with the daily visual reminder through the cheese balls was a little too much for him.”

OMFG! That’s MESSED up! But no need to take it out on your current GF, dude!

Ultimately, the Redditor shared that she and her man are going to stick it out together and that they were looking into going to couple’s counseling together to help him work through it. She did, however, note she would NOT “tolerate another incident like this in the future.”

Good for you, cheese queen!

What are your reactions to this wild story, Perezcious readers? Should she have dumped him on the spot? Or was she right to give him a chance?? Let us know in the comments down below!

