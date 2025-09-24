Woman Sentenced For Making Horrific Child Sexual Abuse Videos For Prison Guard Boyfriend

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 28-year-old Virginia woman has admitted to creating sexual abuse videos involving two minor children she knew, and then sending the videos to her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at the time. And now, she’ll almost certainly spend the rest of her life in prison following her sentencing hearing.

Anna Grace Layher (pictured above, in her mugshot) was sentenced last week to spend a total of 90 years in prison for felony charges on the rape of a child under 13, as well as object sexual penetration of a child under 13. She previously pleaded guilty to those charges back in June.

According to a release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in rural western Virginia, Layher has received 50 years of prison time on state charges, which she will serve after first spending another 40 years in federal prison.

Related: Cheerleader Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Dead Newborn In Trash Bag Inside Her Closet

The specifics that led up to her long prison sentence are… awful. Absolutely, completely, truly awful. According to the FCSO’s release, Layher produced sexually explicit videos and images back in 2023 and 2024 of two minor children, both of whom were identified in court docs as family members.

She then sent those sexually explicit videos to her boyfriend — 29-year-old Davey Jonathan Sisk. At the time, Sisk was a prison guard at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells, Virginia. And it was actually Sisk who cops were really after before finally getting him sentenced last year to spend decades in prison himself.

Court documents reviewed by multiple local Virginia media outlets stated:

“As awful as Ms. Layher’s conduct was, she did not spearhead the production of images. Mr. Sisk insistently and incessantly requested the abhorrent images. Without fail, he preyed on his understanding of Ms. Layher’s unhealthy attachment to him in making his demands — alternating between threatening to withhold his affection (upon which she placed inordinate value) and threatening to ruin her life.”

WTF…

The US Attorney’s Office for Western Virginia claimed in their release that Sisk employed the messaging app Telegram to demand Layher “create videos and photos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

The USAOWV’s office stated:

“These videos and photos involved victims as young as three years old.”

AWFUL!

When questioned following his arrest and prior to his own guilty plea and sentencing — which happened last year — Sisk allegedly admitted to having “engaged in sexual intercourse with another minor child.” And not only that, he also reportedly admitted to sending $450 to a 15-year-old girl he found on Snapchat who was allegedly selling sexually explicit videos and images through various other social media platforms. Jeez…

Sisk ended up being sentenced to 40 years in federal prison last October for receiving child pornography and sexually exploiting a child. Like Layher, he pleaded guilty in his case. In a statement to the StarExponent regarding Sisk’s actions, Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Derek W. Gordon said:

“Davey Johnathan Sisk is an admitted child sex predator. He preyed upon the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Thankfully, he’s long since been shipped off to prison. And now Layher will head that way, too.

If Layher ever were to be released following both the federal and state sentences, she’d be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life, according to local news affiliate WJLA.

What a terrible story. There just isn’t much more to say than that. Those poor, poor children.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office]