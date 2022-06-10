Woman Awarded $5.2 MILLION From GEICO After Contracting STD In A Car!

A resident of Missouri reached a legal settlement with GEICO this week, but it wasn’t because of a car crash — it was over a car smash!

In February 2021, a woman known only as M.O. submitted a petition to the insurance giant insisting they owed her big time. The anonymous filer said that she contracted an STD inside her partner’s car — a car that was covered by GEICO.

Yep, you read that right! She submitted a claim to a car insurance company because she had sex in the backseat of a car and contracted an STD! Talk about “bumper to bumper coverage”!

The anonymous woman alleged that the insurance policy “provided coverage for her injuries and losses” — and she suffered some injuries and losses in the car! She said her partner failed to disclose their sexual history which lead to her contracting Human Papilloma Virus. We’d certainly call getting HPV an injury.

She offered to settle the claim for $1 million, but GEICO denied coverage and refused the offer. But the claim was sent directly to the Missouri Court of Appeals. And the settler agreed with the woman’s case!

In the filing, the arbitrator stated that there had been sexual acts in the insured vehicle that “directly caused, or directly contributed to cause” the plaintiff’s HPV contraction — and that WAS covered under the insurance policy! Wow!

We’re guessing this case was covered by the collision clause?

The auto insurance company filed their own appeal stating they never had “a meaningful opportunity to defend their interests”, but to no avail. Judges debated and deemed that “liability and damages had been determined by an arbitrator and confirmed by the trial court” and that GEICO “had no right to relitigate those issues”. The three judge panel also added that the company should’ve “defended the insured” rather than denied coverage!

Hell yeah!

They were a bit late on that legal advice though, because in the end GEICO was ordered to pay $5.2 MILLION DOLLARS to M.O. to cover damages and injuries. Seems like they should’ve taken that $1 million dollar offer when they had the chance! One thing is for sure, though, it’s definitely going to take more than 15 minutes to pay 15% of that bill!

The entire lawsuit raises several questions — how far can this be taken? Do they have to pay out for damages when you rear-end someone??

Let us know what YOU think about the settlement in the comments (below)!

