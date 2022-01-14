YouTuber Adalia Rose Williams Dead At 15: ‘Now Dancing To All The Music She Loves’

The world lost a beautiful soul this week…

Adalia Rose Williams, a social media star who documented her life with a rare genetic condition called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome on YouTube, has passed away at the age of 15. According to a statement posted on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, the Texas teen “quietly” passed away Wednesday evening:

“January 12, 2022 at 7pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves. I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is. We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private.”

Her mom, Natalia Pallante, told The New Zealand Herald in 2018 that the online personality was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome when she was just 3 months old. According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, the disorder “is a rare, fatal, genetic condition of childhood with striking features resembling premature aging.” Unfortunately, the progeria also has no known cure. The organization stated that about 400 children worldwide currently have the condition.

Adalia had garnered a large following on her social media platforms ever since she started vlogging in 2012, gaining more than 12 million Facebook followers and 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube. On the platform, she often posted health updates, makeup tutorials, and videos featuring her family. Adalia clearly touched the lives of many, as thousands of fans offered their condolences to her family. Popular beauty guru Kandee Johnson expressed in the comments section:

“oh my heart just breaks seeing this…oh how my heart is with you all. Adalia’s heart, her spunky outlook, her hilarious personality. I feel honored to know her in life and I know she’s probably dancing in heaven! My heart is wrapping around all of you, her family. Thank you for sharing her with the world to love and be inspired by her. I love Adalia and I love and will be praying for her entire @pallantetribe family. I love you guys so much.”

Makeup artist and YouTuber Desi Perkins also wrote:

“My heart breaks to hear this. I was lucky to have met her and to see how amazing she was. She touched so many people with her amazing energy. I’m so sorry for your family’s loss. I will be keeping you in my prayers. Rest in paradise angel”

Designer Michael Costello, who designed some custom dresses for Adalia’s 13th birthday in 2019, penned a heartbreaking tribute, sharing how much he’ll “cherish all the wonderful memories” the pair had together over the years:

“My heart is broken. I received a message at 7pm last night, Adalia Rose Williams was called home to God. I am at a loss for words and cannot stop crying. Adalia has been so special to every single person that she met. She was an angel. Despite the cards she was dealt with, she had the most positive attitude and such big dreams of helping everyone around her. I love you so much Adalia… Words cannot convey how much you’ve changed my life. I will miss you dearly, friend, and I promise to cherish all the wonderful memories we’ve had together.”

Our hearts just break for the Pallante family. We are keeping them in our thoughts as they mourn their loss.

Rest in peace, Adalia…

