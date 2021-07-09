Zita Vass Becomes Most Talked About Star At Miami Swim Week

Miami Swim Week has become a hot spot for top designers to show off their pieces on A-list models, actresses and influencers. It’s also an event where top producers, agents, and media executives poach future stars for their upcoming productions. After last night, Zita Vass certainly got their attention.

Zita had Twitter and audience members at the event talking about her after an extremely memorable show. Zita has made a name for herself as one of the biggest models in the world after often appearing on towering billboards in New York City’s Times Square and the coveted Sunset Strip in West Hollywood for fashion giant Guess.

Her hundreds of thousands of fiercely loyal fans on Instagram plus her high profile global campaigns have landed Zita on multiple Maxim covers and even Playboy as well.

However last night that’s not what the internet and audience members at Miami Swim Week were talking about! Zita debuted her first appearance at Miami Swim Week walking the runway for Liliana Montoya, one of the top swimsuit designers in the country. Towards the end of Zita’s walk, when Zita lifted her arm she didn’t realize that the sleeves were attached to the top and Zita had a wardrobe malfunction that stunned the crowd.

Here is the clip that had all of Miami Swim Week talking about Zita:

Zita said in a recent live stream with her fans on Instagram:

“It was so crazy! But you have to take it in stride and fix it without disrupting the show for a second. That’s what I had to do, and I still got to nail that final pose!”

If you feel bad for Zita’s Miami Swim Week show, don’t worry…Zita is going to be in a few exciting upcoming projects. She is set to host a “Top Gear”-esque show about classic cars, which according to our sources is in talks to air on either Hulu or Netflix. Additionally, the same creative minds behind the hit prank show “Punk’d” are working with Zita on her own prank show. Fans online love Zita’s personality and her acting, so hosting a major show seems like a logical fit. During the casting process for “No Time To Die” Zita even trended on Twitter as a potential Bond girl that fans would love to see in the franchise.

It seems like Zita has laughed off her Miami Swim Week walk, and is using the buzz to draw attention to her global campaigns and future productions. To stay up to date about Zita’s shows and campaigns check out her Instagram profile @zitavass