1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Full-Body Mirror Selfie After HUGE Weight Loss!

All the credit in the world goes to Tammy Slaton amid this incredible weight loss journey!

The 1000-Lb Sisters star has been dropping pounds after her bariatric weight loss surgery that took place last year. We’ve gotten glimpses of just how far she’s come in the months since that life-changing procedure, like this spring, when she revealed a look at her rapidly-changing figure. But now, she’s showing more than ever before! And we are SO impressed with the progress!!

On Tuesday evening, the 36-year-old TLC star took to her Instagram account to show how far she’s come in her ongoing weight loss journey. For the first time ever, she revealed a full-length head-to-toe mirror selfie showcasing how much slimmer she looks compared to past years!

Of course, she had mostly kept her full body off social media for a long time before this — and certainly since her weight loss surgery.

But not anymore! It’s a new era! Ch-ch-check out the amazing transformation for yourself (below):

Amazing!!!

To think about where she’s come from — and how Tammy once weighed more than 700 pounds — and to see her drop hundreds of pounds since then to get to this point is just incredible! Down in the IG comments, fans raved about it. For one, 1000-Lb Best Friends star Vanessa Cross weighed in with kind words:

“GIRL YESS QUEEN you look amazing!!!! I’m so proud of !!! It was not easy trust me I know but you did it!!!”

Regular, everyday folks and TLC viewers added their thoughts as well:

“Where did Tammy go? You look incredible!” “I am beyond proud of you and wish you continued success.” “Making so much progress Tammy!!” “Your strength has inspired & given me so much hope. Love you girl!” “No wheelchair. No oxygen. Looking amazing!!!!” “Keep going Tammy! So proud of you! As a fellow gastric bypass sister I salute you! It’s not easy!” “the best is yet to come for you Tammy!”

We echo all that and more!

Congrats, Tammy! Keep going down this path you’re on — you’ve done an amazing job in the last year and you have such a bright future ahead!!

[Image via Tammy Slaton/Instagram]