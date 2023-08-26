‘Foul Play’? 22-Year-Old Influencer Found Dead Near Burning Car

UPDATE 08/27/2023 3:15 P.M. PST: According to Deadline, influencer Beauty Couch’s boyfriend has been arrested for her murder. 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques of Naples, Florida, was apprehended by The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit in Louisiana and then charged with murder, arson, and aggravated assault. Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement, per WWL-TV:

“Let the message be that we do not take kindly to people who think they can commit a crime elsewhere and try to hide in St. Tammany Parish.We were happy to help our counterparts in Georgia by locating this suspect and taking him into custody so he may face justice and Miss Couch’s family can begin to receive closure during this difficult time.”

No other details about the arrest have been made at this time.

———-

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old influencer was found dead near a burning vehicle earlier this week.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the body of Beauty Couch, a dancer known as Beauty Katera who gained a following online with her roller skating videos, was discovered near a burning vehicle. The Austell Fire Department responded to a call about a brush fire in Austell, Georgia, at around 12:18 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene, they spotted “a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.” The fire was put out, and the car was taken to a local wrecker yard.

After looking up the registration for the vehicle, police went to the address on file for the owner. From there, they learned that the person’s adopted daughter, Beauty, “most commonly drove the vehicle.” But on top of that? No one had seen her since Tuesday morning. With that new information, law enforcement went back to the site of the fire and searched the area once again. That’s when they found a body “that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line.” Awful…

And now, the Cobb County Police Department is searching for answers about the social media personality’s death. They said in a Facebook statement that “foul play is suspected” here based on the initial investigation into the scene. No other details about the case have been revealed at this time. But Alex Hayes of Austell PD noted to WSB-TV that “if the car wasn’t set on fire, it could’ve been years before it was found.” More than that, they may have never found her remains if cops didn’t also return to the scene to look for clues.

Since the news of her death, Beauty’s family has been left heartbroken. Her biological mom, Kimberly Couch, told the outlet the person responsible for the death of the influencer “took a part of my life from me”:

“She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody. She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty. They took a part of my life from me. They took a part of my heart. I want them to pay for what they did to my baby.”

If anyone has information about the case, they’ve been asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111. Hopefully, police can figure out what happened to Beauty Couch soon for her grieving family. We’re keeping them in our thoughts at this time.

