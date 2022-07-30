7-Year-Old Boy Bravely Jumps Into A Pool To Save Toddler From Drowning!

A toddler is alive after nearly drowning in a pool, all thanks to the quick thinking of a 7-year-old boy.

According to Good Morning America, Massiah Browne was swimming with his family at their apartment complex in Sacramento, California, last week when he suddenly spotted the 3-year-old boy at the bottom of the pool. Sensing that something was wrong, the child told KTVB he alerted his 9-year-old relative, Savannah, about the boy in the pool, and she urged Massiah to do something to save him. The young child then quickly jumped into action and dove into the 6-feet-deep water to rescue him. He told the outlet:

“I was just playing in the pool and then I saw a boy at the bottom of the pool. And I went to go get him.”

Related: Mom’s Body Found Floating In Trash Can After Chilling Last Words

The second-grader – who did not know the toddler at the time – recalled seeing his mouth and eyes open before jumping into the pool, grabbing his arms, and pulling him up to the surface of the water. From there, Savannah stepped in to help bring the kid to the pool deck and notified their aunt, who called 911. Their aunt added to KTVB:

“He wasn’t coming up. He was just like, upside down, face down, floating on top of the pool.”

Massiah also explained to GMA that bystanders quickly performed life-saving measures:

“Savannah brought him to his mom and then they did CPR on the boy and then they called the doctor.”

A spokesperson from the Sacramento Fire Department confirmed to ABC News that the 3-year-old was breathing once first responders arrived at the scene and quickly rushed to the local hospital. The rep said:

“The child was transported in critical condition with advanced life support efforts provided by Sacramento firefighters.”

Massiah’s mom, Tiara Delvalle, shared with GMA that she’s in touch with the mother of the little boy, whom she claims is doing very well after the incident. She called his recovery “a miracle.” Meanwhile, Massiah’s father, former Olympic boxer Marcus Browne, said that even though his son swims like “a fish,” he was stunned when he found out about what the 7-year-old had done:

“I just couldn’t believe it. He’s a good kid.”

Such a scary situation…

We are so glad that the toddler is okay! This could have been a much different story if it weren’t for the heroic efforts of Massiah and even Savannah. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via KTVB/YouTube]