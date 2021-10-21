4-Year-Old Boy Falls Off 70-Foot Cliff & Walks Away With Just Scrapes & Bruises!

We love a happy ending!

According to officials, a 4-year-old boy miraculously survived a 70-foot fall after he slipped off a cliff — walking away with only a few scrapes and bruises!

The story was shared over the weekend in a Facebook post from the Wolfe County, Kentucky, Search & Rescue Team, who explained that the young child was hiking with his parents in the Daniel Boone National Forest on Friday afternoon when he slipped and took “a tumbling fall off of a cliff.” It added:

“During the fall, the boy struck multiple ledges and encountered sheer drops of ~30 feet, falling ~70 feet in total.”

70 feet! Even the 30-foot drops are like falling out a three-story window! There’s no way you’d expect the poor kid to even survive that.

The boy’s father reportedly rushed after his son, and was already on the move when search and rescue team members were alerted. The distressed dad raced down the cliff to reach the child before carrying him downhill, across the Red River at the Sheltowee Trace suspension bridge, and toward a local highway, where officials met the duo.

The search and rescue team said in the post:

“Incredibly, while the child was certainly scraped up and bruised, he appeared to be otherwise okay. He was very talkative, and very interested in super heroes. The only super hero present was him.”

They can say that again!

After being examined by emergency medical services, the tyke was released back to his parents, who were “very relieved” after the scary ordeal, the post noted.

WCSART said the fact that the boy was not seriously injured was “nothing short of a miracle,” and Facebook users agreed, writing comments like:

“Oh my Lord!!! I can’t even imagine what was going through their mind as he was falling!!!! Thank God he was ok!!!!! A Guardian Angel for sure!” “Tremendous outcome. Surely divine intervention was at work. The dad sounds like a candidate for WCSART” “Nothing a father won’t do for his child, this shows it. He’s the true hero here.” “I was holding my breath just reading how everything played out from the fall to the father’s desperate scurry to get to his son! And seeing that mom squeezing his little body with such relief! I’m so happy there was a good ending to this story.” “Thank you again for going above and beyond!! So thankful for fast thinking folks. Continued prayers”

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

[Image via Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team/Facebook]