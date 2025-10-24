9-1-1: Nashville Actress Isabelle Tate's Cause Of Death At Age 23 Explained

Isabelle Tate‘s cause of death has been revealed.

The 9-1-1: Nashville actress passed away on October 19 at just 23 years old, her talent agency, McCray Agency, heartbreakingly shared on Wednesday. The rising star had been candid about being diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease when she was just 13. In a follow-up statement, the agency shared more details, explaining Isabelle died of “a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.”

According to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), “CMT is a rare multisystem, multiorgan disease that causes lifelong, progressive symptoms, including muscle weakness and atrophy in the arms and legs, sensory loss, and other complications.” They note:

“These symptoms often lead to challenges with balance, walking, hand use, and other daily activities.”

The agency added that Izzy passed “peacefully” and her family now “requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss.” Those wishing to share their support have been asked to make “donations in Izzy’s memory” to CMTA HERE.

Read the full statement:

So very sad. Sending our condolences to all her family and friends. May she rest in peace.

