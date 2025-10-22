Kylie Jenner Heartbreakingly Mourns Beloved Dog Norman: 'It's Hard Losing You'

Got A Tip?

This is a sad day for Kylie Jenner.

On Wednesday, the makeup mogul took to Instagram to reveal heartbreaking news: her longtime dog Norman has passed away! In a lengthy post titled “In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman,” she mourned the iconic Italian Greyhound:

“I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much. I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one. Then, right after I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received.”

She continued:

“Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy. Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share. I wish I wasn’t writing this post. I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it’s hard losing you norm.”

So heartbreaking!

On a more positive note, Kylie reflected on a silver lining:

“It makes me happy knowing my kids got to meet you and love you My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever.”

Kylie Jenner mourns dog Norman
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner mourns dog Norman
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner mourns dog Norman
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner mourns dog Norman
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner mourns dog Norman
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner mourns dog Norman
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner mourns dog Norman
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner mourns dog Norman
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

See her full post and more photos HERE.

So sad! A dog’s short lifespan is one of life’s greatest tragedies. Our hearts go out to Kylie during this somber time. Rest in peace, Norman!

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & Hulu]

Oct 22, 2025 13:00pm PDT

