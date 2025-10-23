9-1-1: Nashville Actress Isabelle Tate Dead At Age 23

Up-and-coming actress Isabelle Tate — who appeared in the premiere episode of 9-1-1: Nashville earlier this month — has passed away. She was just 23 years old.

Isabelle’s reps at McCray Agency confirmed her death in a social media post on Wednesday, sharing:

“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23.”

It’s unclear what her exact cause of death was, but she was open about being diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease when she was just 13.

Related: Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With Brain Aneurysm

The agency’s post praised her 9-1-1: Nashville appearance — which was a dream come true:

“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mccray agency (@mccrayagency)

Two weeks ago, Isabelle starred in the very first episode of ABC‘s new 9-1-1 spin-off series, appearing as an attendee at a strip club and getting a lap dance from stripper-turned-firefighter Blue (played by star Hunter McVey). See:

According to her obituary, she “was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few.” She was also fond of animals and often visited “an animal shelter and doling out lots of love.” The post sweetly expressed:

“What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”

She was also praised for her attitude when facing her health battles:

“Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others.”

Back in 2022, the performer opened up about her medical diagnosis with Instagram followers, sharing:

“I don’t usually get vulnerable on this app, but l feel like this is something I have to share that’s been going on in my life. When I was 13, I got diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease that weakens my leg muscles over time. When I was first diagnosed, I couldn’t fully understand what it was or grasp what it could be. Over the years, I was going on with my life and would notice little things get more difficult for me, but not so much where it stood out to me significantly.”

Her condition had “really progressed” at the time, she pointed out:

“I’ve come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest I need to use a wheelchair at times. This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard.”

As you can imagine, she was having an emotional time as she came to terms with her diagnosis. She urged her friends and followers to stay positive and grateful for the little things through all of life’s setbacks:

“While I was trying to come to terms with this, I really did find that I lost myself in certain ways. I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit. I would have never expected something like this to happen to me, as most of us wouldn’t. I don’t know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can’t change it so I’m choosing to embrace it and not let it define me. This has really changed my perspective on life, and if I’ve learned anything from this it’s to appreciate the little things that are easily taken for granted. You really never know what someone else is going through, so please always be kind and compassionate.”

What a powerful message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by isabelle adora (@izzy.tate)

Our hearts go out to all her friends and family. So, so sad.

[Image via ABC/Hulu]