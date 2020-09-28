This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

A Soothing & Citrusy CBD Cocktail: Gin & Tonic Recipe

Ever since the US Farm Act of 2018, CBD has steadily seeped into every area of our lives—including our meals. Indeed, CBD edibles and infusions are now some of the hottest trends in the hemp industry. From pastas and pet foods to gummies and green juices, it seems like people are mixing CBD into everything nowadays.

Are you interested in working some cannabidiol into your cooking? If so, you’ve got to check out these super chill CBD recipes. We guarantee these CBD infusions will turn a few heads at your next get-together.

As strange as it might sound, CBD cocktails are very real and very trendy. You’ll be amazed how much extra relaxation cannabidiol could add to your cool glass of gin & tonic. As a bonus, our citrus CBD oil naturally blends in with gin & tonic’s lemon-lime flavor profile.

Ingredients



1 fl oz gin

3 fl oz tonic water

¼ fl oz fresh-squeezed lime juice

1/2 dropper full Tribe CBD Oil (citrus)

(citrus) Lime wedge

Fresh sprig of rosemary (optional)

Directions

Mix gin, tonic water, and lime juice in a chilled glass

Add 1/2 dropper full of Tribe CBD oil on top

Garnish with a fresh sprig of rosemary and a lime wedge

With summer on its way out, now is the perfect time to make this citrusy CBD cocktail for your friends and family. Citrus flavored Tribe CBD oil pairs perfectly with this cocktail, and we know you and your friends will love it. A refreshingly therapeutic cocktail, with just the right amount of sweetness, sour and CBD. Stay tuned for more CBD cocktail recipes brought to you by Tribe CBD!

Not the biggest cocktail connoisseur? Prefer your drinks pre-mixed and made? Tribe CBD has you covered there too. Turn to our CBD Shots for all the drinkable goodness you need.