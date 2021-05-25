The Different Types of CBD You Need to Know

The cannabidiol (CBD) market could reach $13.4 billion in revenue by 2028. Taking CBD could help ease your pain or get some sleep. It might even help patients with arthritis or cancer.

Not all CBD products are the same, though. Before you try CBD for the first time, consider the different types of CBD on the market. Each type of CBD is available in different forms as well.

By reading this guide, you can make an informed decision before purchasing CBD for the first time. Otherwise, you could risk purchasing low-quality products that fail to help you accomplish your health needs.

Read on to discover the different kinds of CBD you can purchase today!

Types of CBD

The different types of CBD can vary in strength. Their manufacturing processes set them apart as well.

When searching for the best CBD products on the market, you might find isolates, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum CBD. They each have a different chemical compound content.

For example, isolates only contain the cannabinoid CBD. Isolates are usually in a crystal or powder form.

Broad-spectrum CBD contains other phytocannabinoids like CBG or CBC. In fact, broad-spectrum CBD contains all phytocannabinoids except THC. THC is the phytocannabinoid that’s best known for causing psychoactive effects. Consuming broad-spectrum CBD won’t get you high.

Full-spectrum CBD, on the other hand, contains all phytocannabinoids. That includes THC. These CBD products likely don’t contain enough THC to get you high, though.

Here’s what you need to know about these different kinds of CBD.

Isolate

We sometimes call CBD isolate the “true” CBD because it contains only cannabidiol. That also means that isolate products don’t contain:

Phytocannabinoids

Terpenes

Healthy fatty acids

These additional compounds can sometimes offer extra health benefits. You can explore potential benefits from CBD here.

Isolates are usually available as a powder or crystal. There are CBD isolate oils available on the market, too.

CBD isolate is made using the same process utilized for creating other CBD oils. With an isolate, however, the CBD is isolated from other compounds. These products also complete a winterization process. Chilling the product can further ensure all other chemical compounds are removed from the final product.

When determining how to use CBD, consider the types of CBD products you choose. For example, isolate is best for vaping. Some people also place the crystal or powder under their tongue. You should choose an isolate CBD product if you don’t want products that contain THC. Some advanced drug screens could catch the THC in your system otherwise.

Full-Spectrum

With CBD isolate, you can’t experience the entourage effect.

The entourage effect occurs when phytocannabinoids and terpenoids interact with your endocannabinoid system (ECS). The entourage effect indicates taking CBD and other phytocannabinoids together can have a stronger effect.

The ECS is responsible for regulating your:

Mood

Skin and nerve function

Appetite and digestion

Stress

Reproductive system function

Metabolism

Chronic pain

Liver function

Bone remodeling and growth

Inflammation

Immune system responses

Muscle formation

Sleep

Cardiovascular system function

Learning and memory

Motor control

Phytocannabinoids can interact with your ECS to help your body maintain homeostasis (balance). In order to experience the entourage effect, consider looking for a full-spectrum CBD product. Full-spectrum contains all phytocannabinoids, including THC. It’s not enough THC to get you high, though.

Other compounds can include flavonoids, terpenes, and fatty acids. These elements naturally occur in cannabis and hemp.

Broad-Spectrum

Broad-spectrum CBD products are the ideal choice if you want a middle ground between isolates and full-spectrum products. Broad-spectrum products contain phytocannabinoids and other chemical compounds.

They don’t, however, contain THC.

If work requires you to take regular drug tests, consider taking broad-spectrum THC.

You can still experience the benefits of CBD, such as reduced pain and inflammation. You won’t experience the entourage effect without THC, though.

CBD Forms

Now that you know more about the different types of CBD, let’s discuss the forms they’re available in. Here are a few different CBD products you might want to consider trying.

CBD Oil

CBD is available through carrier oils like hemp seed, coconut oil, olive oil, and MCT oil. You can take CBD oil orally or sublingually.

Searching for how to take CBD sublingually? Place the CBD oil under your tongue. There are capillary-rich areas in your cheeks and gums, too. Taking CBD sublingually could ensure it is absorbed directly into your bloodstream. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for your liver to metabolize it. First-pass metabolism could impact the affects you experience.

Instead, you can bypass the liver by taking CBD sublingually. It will travel through your bloodstream faster as a result.

CBD Tinctures

Different kinds of CBD are also available as tinctures.

Tinctures often use an alcohol for the carrier base (rather than an oil). Over time, the alcohol is burned away. This process allows plant compounds to infuse with the solution.

Tinctures often have a longer shelf-life than oils.

As with CBD oil, you can either swallow or take tinctures sublingually.

Oils and tinctures are ideal if you don’t like swallowing capsules. Otherwise, you can purchase capsules or pills and ingest CBD.

With capsules and pills, you’ll need to wait until your body metabolizes the CBD.

CBD gummies and other edibles are gaining more popularity. These CBD products are pre-dosed. It’s easier to take gums discreetly, too.

CBD gummies are also more portable than oils or tinctures. Keep that in mind as you determine how to take CBD. You can choose an option that best suits your lifestyle.

Consider types of CBD that use creams as the carrier agent. You can rub topical CBD against your skin. Topicals are ideal if you’re experiencing joint or muscle pain.

You can treat a specific area.

CBD creams and lotions might help if you’re experiencing skin issues, too.

More people are choosing to vape CBD. You’ll inhale and absorb the compounds into your lungs and bloodstream. This allows you to bypass the metabolization process.

Remain wary when vaping. Otherwise, prolonged use could damage your lung tissue.

Considering Cannabidiol: Exploring the Different Types of CBD

Don’t rush to purchase the first CBD products you find online. Instead, keep these different types of CBD in mind. You can choose the best product based on your preferences and needs. Always turn to third party lab test results to find the best and most reliable CBD products.