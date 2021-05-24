This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Blast Your Blues With Tribe’s CBD Eeyore’s Requiem Cocktail

While it’d be nice to have Tigger’s optimism 24/7, sometimes we all fall into an “Eeyore spell.” Hey, life happens! If you feel like you need a little perking up, then perhaps this Chicago cocktail will do the trick. Named after everyone’s favorite depressed donkey, Eeyore’s Requiem is an ultra-bitter cocktail that’s sure to give your tastebuds a jolt.

For extra mood-enhancing effects, we’re going to add a dropperful of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil. The all-natural orange extract in our cocktail blends in perfectly with this lovely modern cocktail.

CBD Eeyore’s Requiem Recipe

Arguably, the most unique ingredient in the Eeyore’s Requiem is an aperitif called Cynar. Although this Italian amaro is popular in Europe, it still hasn’t caught on in the States. Perhaps a key reason holding Cynar back from American success is its intensely bitter flavor profile. Believe it or not, the key ingredient in this drink is artichoke!

And if you thought Cynar was bitter, don’t get us started on Fernet Branca and Campari. Both of these Italian spirits may be more widespread, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less bitter.

Unless you’re already a fan of astringent drinks, you may want to skip the Eeyore’s Requiem for now. We’d recommend trying less intense drinks like the Negroni, Americano, Fernet & Cola, or even the Aperol Spritz before working your way up to this cocktail. Luckily for you, all of these CBD cocktails are now listed on Tribe CBD’s blog!

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Campari

1/2 ounce Tanqueray gin

1/4 ounce Cynar

1/4 ounce Fernet Branca

1 ounce Dolin Blanc Vermouth

10 drops orange bitters

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

A few orange twists

Directions

Pour Campari, gin, Cynar, Fernet Branca, vermouth, and orange bitters in a cocktail mixer

Add ice and stir for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled glass

Spray the top of your glass with orange twists. Discard orange peels

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Although most studies examine CBD’s anti-anxiety effects, this cannabinoid may help depressed patients like Eeyore out of their doldrums. Indeed, exciting reports out of Brazil suggest CBD has antidepressant-like effects.

Of course, since anxiety and depression often go hand-in-hand, CBD’s stress-relieving qualities may enhance its effect on depression patients. As we’ve mentioned in the past, recent studies from Japan and Brazil strongly suggest CBD has greater anti-anxiety effects than placebo pills.

Just keep in mind, we’re only in the beginning stages of CBD research. While these studies are encouraging, that doesn’t mean you should use Tribe CBD oil without talking with a professional medical provider. Tribe CBD always encourages patients to ask a mental health expert whether it’s safe to use CBD oil as an adjunct therapy.

