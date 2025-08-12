Quote Of The Day!

“I’ve been rewatching all of Sex and the City. It’s so f**king good. It is so good. … Something I like [to do] is watching it and thinking, all of this is happening for the first time. Women, sitting at a table together, talking about whatever, talking about themselves, and talking about, like, how weird someone’s c*m smells. And holy s**t, this is incredible. That has never been on TV before. Let alone said out loud! And just how Samantha [Jones] is just the most sex positive, so f**king cool. And Sarah Jessica Parker is so great at being the center of a show, servicing everyone else on the show, but also keeping that motor going.”

— Adam Scott, on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, basking in the gloriousness that is Sex and the City

Related: Amy & Adam Reunite After Her Ex Will Arnett Asked Him If He Had ‘Emotional Affair’

Want more TV goodness from these two? Watch their entire podcast (below)!

P.S. CLICK HERE to get the goods on their favorite romantic Parks and Rec scenes!

[Image via Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube & HBO Max]