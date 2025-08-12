Amy Poehler & Adam Scott Reunite To Discuss Their Parks & Recreation Characters’ ‘Most Romantic Scenes’!

Y’all! We just got a Leslie and Ben reunion! In 2025!

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Parks and Recreation’s finale… But some fans will NEVER get over it. Specifically Amy Poehler and Adam Scott’s #relationshipgoals romance. So for all the Benslie shippers out there, hold on tight! They just graced us with some brand new content!

Months after Amy’s IRL ex-husband Will Arnett asked Adam if he ever had an “emotional affair” with any of his co-workers (awk AF), Adam appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, where the pair quickly began chatting about the fan favorite show. Amy gushed:

“I cannot believe the way that that show continues to be a medicine for people.”

She adoringly then reached her hand out to hold Adam’s as he brought up what a “nice” couple Leslie and Ben are — “so much nicer” than themselves IRL, according to Amy! HA! But on a sweet note, she told her co-star:

“Every woman deserves a Ben. Every woman deserves a partner like Ben who roots for you and looks at you and is just like, ‘That’s my gal.’ Like, everyone deserves that kind of relationship.”

Awwww!

The pair swooned over how “in love” their characters were and how “juicy” their arc was — particularly their enemies-to-lovers storyline.

Amy went on to talk about how much mockumentary-style shooting lends itself to developing character chemistry with the little shots you wouldn’t see in a more traditional-style show… And then proved it by asking Adam what he feels is Benslie’s “most romantic scene”! She joked:

“I just want to feed our fans a little bit more.”

And thank goodness she did! Adam responded:

“Oh man, it’s so sweet. Well, there are a couple of nominees, but I think maybe ‘Smallest Park.’”

If you’re not familiar with the scene, it’s from season 4 episode 8, and it marks the exact moment Ben and Leslie decide to officially become a couple. Of the moment, Adam recalled:

“I remember really feeling connected shooting that, and just being like, this is… kind of feeling like how special it was making the show.”

SO sweet.

As for Amy, she confessed she has “such an affinity for the beginning parts of Ben and Leslie.” She continued:

“I really love this tiny moment when they realize they like the same spot. When they like to sit under the sunflower mural. I love that moment.”

Adam called it a “rewindable moment” and Amy points out how “Parks pays it off years later by sitting underneath it [during Ben and Leslie’s wedding in Season 5 Episode 13].”

On the wedding itself, she added:

“We were all just sitting there all day, goofing around, and it was so fun.”

Adam revealed they had actual real champagne on set that day and that it “probably became a problem later in the day.” LOLz!

You can see more from their reunion (below):

What AMAZING chemistry these two have. Such a stark contrast to the tension you could cut with a knife when Amy appeared on baby daddy Will’s podcast earlier this year! LOLz!

What are YOUR reactions to seen Benslie together again in 2025, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

P.S. Want some more Amy/Adam chemistry? Watch their TikTok promo for all the feels:

