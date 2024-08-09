Addison Rae Goes Full Madonna On Red Carpet! LOOK!

Got A Tip?

Addison Rae is paying homage to the Queen of Pop with this new look!

While attending Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Thursday night in Cali, the 23-year-old TikTok star went for a big and bold style for her walk on the red carpet. She wore a slim pair of black pants, heeled brown mules, and topped off the look with a top notably reminiscent of Madonna‘s iconic cone bra looks!

The iconic Jean Paul Gaultier top was made in collaboration with Lotta Volkova. It’s a light, lavender purple color with ruching and thin, adjustable straps. Of course, the most noticeable part are the bra cups, though, which come to a big, ruffly point!

Ch-ch-check out the look (below):

Fans of the music icon will recognize the homage to the singer, as she’s worn tons of cone bras over the years as a statement of female empowerment — and many young artists have followed in her footsteps. Most recently, the 65-year-old revisited the look on Instagram last year with a similar blue cone bust.

Just like the rest of us, Addison seems to be a big fan of Her Madgesty! What do U think about her red carpet look, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

Aug 09, 2024 15:25pm PDT

