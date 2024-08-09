Addison Rae Goes Full Madonna On Red Carpet! LOOK!

Addison Rae is paying homage to the Queen of Pop with this new look!

While attending Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Thursday night in Cali, the 23-year-old TikTok star went for a big and bold style for her walk on the red carpet. She wore a slim pair of black pants, heeled brown mules, and topped off the look with a top notably reminiscent of Madonna‘s iconic cone bra looks!

The iconic Jean Paul Gaultier top was made in collaboration with Lotta Volkova. It’s a light, lavender purple color with ruching and thin, adjustable straps. Of course, the most noticeable part are the bra cups, though, which come to a big, ruffly point!

Ch-ch-check out the look (below):

Fans of the music icon will recognize the homage to the singer, as she’s worn tons of cone bras over the years as a statement of female empowerment — and many young artists have followed in her footsteps. Most recently, the 65-year-old revisited the look on Instagram last year with a similar blue cone bust.

Just like the rest of us, Addison seems to be a big fan of Her Madgesty! What do U think about her red carpet look, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]