Super Bowl Commercials! See All The BIG GAME Ads for 2024!

Considering commercials fall under a different contract category, actors who were on strike cashed in this football season by appearing in SO MANY Super Bowl ads. For real — star studded!
Check out the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Cardi B, Tina Fey, and MORE (below)!
Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman for MTN Dew
Ben Affleck for Dunkin’
Addison Rae for Nerds
Etsy
E*Trade
Christopher Walken for BMW
Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Willie Nelson for BIC
Benny Drama for E.L.F.
Lindt
Edie Falco for Peta
Tina Fey for Booking.com
Ken Jeong for Popeyes:
Cardi B for NYX Cosmetics
David and Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, And Jelly Roll for Uber Eats
Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson for Hellman’s
Chris Pratt for Pringles
Post Malone and Peyton Manning for Bud Light
Jenna Ortega for Doritos
Budweiser
Pluto TV
Lionel Messi, Jason Sudeikis, and Dan Marino for Michelob ULTRA
Martin Lawrence for Oikos
Jason Momoa, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison for T. Mobile
Laurence Fishburne for DoorDash
Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, and Vince Vaughn for BetMGM
Eric Andre for Drumstick
Will Arnett for Reese’s
Ice Spice for Starry
Kris Jenner for Oreo’s
Arnold Schwarzenegger for State Farm Insurance
Stone Cold Steve Austin for Kawasaki
Rob Riggle for Miller Lite
Pete Davidson for Totino’s
Paramount
Feb 06, 2024 10:30am PDT
