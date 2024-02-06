Super Bowl Commercials! See All The BIG GAME Ads for 2024!

Considering commercials fall under a different contract category, actors who were on strike cashed in this football season by appearing in SO MANY Super Bowl ads. For real — star studded!

Check out the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Cardi B, Tina Fey, and MORE (below)!

Related: Taylor Swift Will Jet From Japan To Vegas For The Super Bowl!

And be sure to check back all week (below)… We’ll be updating this post as new commercials are released!

Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman for MTN Dew

Ben Affleck for Dunkin’

Addison Rae for Nerds

Etsy

E*Trade

Christopher Walken for BMW

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Willie Nelson for BIC

Benny Drama for E.L.F.

Lindt

Edie Falco for Peta

Tina Fey for Booking.com

Ken Jeong for Popeyes:

Cardi B for NYX Cosmetics

David and Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, And Jelly Roll for Uber Eats

Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson for Hellman’s

Chris Pratt for Pringles

Post Malone and Peyton Manning for Bud Light

Jenna Ortega for Doritos

Budweiser

Pluto TV

Lionel Messi, Jason Sudeikis, and Dan Marino for Michelob ULTRA

Martin Lawrence for Oikos

Jason Momoa, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison for T. Mobile

Laurence Fishburne for DoorDash

Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, and Vince Vaughn for BetMGM

Eric Andre for Drumstick

Will Arnett for Reese’s

Ice Spice for Starry

Kris Jenner for Oreo’s

Arnold Schwarzenegger for State Farm Insurance

Stone Cold Steve Austin for Kawasaki

Rob Riggle for Miller Lite

Pete Davidson for Totino’s

Paramount

[Image via Uber Eats/OREO/Popeyes/Doritos/Dunkin’/NYX]