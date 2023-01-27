29-Year-Old Woman Faked Birth Certificate To Attend NJ High School -- And It Worked For DAYS!

It’s like a nightmarish version of Never Been Kissed…

Students at a high school in New Jersey are up in arms after an adult woman enrolled there by allegedly showing fake documents to administrators! And she got away with it for almost a week!!

On Tuesday, police in the city of New Brunswick arrested 29-year-old Hyejeong Shin. She has been charged with providing false documents with the intent to verify one’s identity or age, according to a release from the police. Cops say Shin allegedly “provided a false birth certificate” to the city’s Board of Education “with the intent to enroll as a juvenile” at New Brunswick High School.

Amazingly, Shin was apparently able to attend classes at the school. According to New Brunswick Today, District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson confirmed at a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night that Shin “attended school for four days” before officials figured out her lie and called police.

Johnson claimed Shin “took a few classes” during that time. However, she mostly stayed within the confines of the school’s guidance department while counselors tried to process her paperwork and “learn more about her background.” Something must have hit a snag with the allegedly-forged documents, though. After four days of looking into it, staff took action. Per NBC News, officials said they “uncovered this woman’s ruse and [it] enabled us to address this situation promptly.”

Still, four days of school for someone who was almost 30… WTF is going on?!

Students at NBHS are now living through the shock of learning Shin’s true identity. CBS New York ventured out to the school on Thursday and spoke with several students. One unidentified teen told the outlet she spoke to Shin in class, and believes she was “taken advantage of” by being fooled.

The student said:

“Not knowing she was a 29-year-old woman makes me question how safe I am in this building.”

No kidding…

Another unnamed student told the outlet she immediately suspected something was wrong and asked Shin about her real age one day during school. Calling the encounter a “red flag,” the student remembered Shin rushing away:

“She looked at me and looked back at me and walked off.”

OMG!!

Other students worried Shin was trying to “lure kids to a specific street,” according to New Brunswick Today. That newspaper reports some of the teens received texts from Shin asking to hang out. However, when some showed up, Shin wasn’t there. Since then, the school has told students to “refrain from having any further contact” with her.

Now, per the paper, the school district is planning to “reassess” its enrollment process after this major security breach. As for Shin, she has been banned from going onto school district property. According to People, it is unclear when her next court appearance will be, and no info has been released regarding her lawyer.

Here is more on the shocking school situation via CBS New York (below):

Wow.

And the part about students wondering whether she was trying to lure them somewhere?!?! That’s creepy as f**k…

