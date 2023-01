We love us some Zara Larsson!

She is a Perezcious fave. A princess of pop.

So consistently fabulous!

And, thankfully, the gays give her the love and respect she deserves!

Her collaboration with Alesso, Words, is pure ear candy.

Instantly familiar and comforting. A real good time!

