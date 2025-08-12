Got A Tip?

Alexis Gosselin Makes Rare Public Appearance -- Right After Brother Collin's Heartbreaking Message To Estranged Siblings!

Is Alexis Gosselin subtly responding to her brother’s heartbreaking video?

Over the weekend, Collin Gosselin, who has infamously been estranged from his mother and siblings for YEARS, took to TikTok to share a somber video reflecting on what life “could’ve looked like” with his siblings if it wasn’t for reality TV. If you haven’t seen it, you can watch HERE.

As we know, both Collin and sister Hannah live with their father Jon Gosselin, and remain largely estranged from the rest of their siblings, who are firmly in camp Kate. But fascinatingly, just ONE day after Collin posted his heartbreaking video, Alexis made a rare appearance on social media.

In a TikTok Kate uploaded showing herself packing a lunch for her 12-hour nursing shift, Alexis emerges from the background to give her mom a hug before leaving the house. See (below):

@kate.gosselin

Pack my lunch with me for my 12 hour nursing shift! #kateplus8 #lunch #homemade #work

♬ original sound – kate.gosselin

Alexis Gosselin makes rare appearance in mom Kate's TikTok
(c) Kate Gosselin/TikTok

The 21-year-old has led an extremely private life since the end of her reality TV career, so is this just coincidental timing, or is she subtly responding to Collin? Hmm.

YOU let us know what you think in the comments (below)!

[Images via ViceTV & Kate Gosselin/TikTok]

Aug 12, 2025 11:00am PDT

