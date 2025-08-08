David Beckham Reaching Out To Brooklyn With This Move? Or Throwing Shade??

Is it finally happening? Is the end of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s nasty feud with his family near? Well, it looks like David Beckham just extended an olive branch!

On Thursday, Brooklyn posted a video to Instagram in which he makes spaghetti carbonara. You can check it out HERE. And guess what? Daddy showed Brooklyn some support! He LIKED the aspiring chef’s social media post! Take a look (below):

Whoa! The whole family has been in an all out war for months! But is David ready to make amends with Brooklyn now? We normally would think so, based on this, but…

Related: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Renew Wedding Vows After 3 Years Of Marriage

Here’s the thing. David and Victoria actually liked a bunch of posts from Brooklyn over the past few weeks despite their feud — all the ones without Nicola! It would be more telling the feud is coming to a close soon if they smashed the like button on the ones with the actress! This almost seems like… a subtle, savage message to him, about not liking her. But you never know! David’s support for Brooklyn’s hobby could be a sign??

And if so, the two better hope Victoria, Nicola, Cruz, and Romeo are on board! They don’t seem too eager to be one big happy family again! But fingers crossed that this is really the beginning of the end of their public rift!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think David liked the post as his way of waving the white flag? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]