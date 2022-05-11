Viewers Convinced Amber Heard Staged Photos During Sobbing Testimony

Amber Heard is really making the most out of her time on the stand — at least according to some viewers!

As we’ve been reporting, the Aquaman star has been giving her highly-anticipated testimony in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial, during which she’s aired out all kinds of dirty laundry about their relationship, even including new accusations.

But one moment during Amber’s testimony has made more than a few eagle-eyed viewers raise their eyebrows — and it’s not something she said. It’s something they think she did: pose for a “sad testimony” photo.

In a clip that has since gone viral on social media, the actress can be seen taking a pause in her testimony to blow her nose with a tissue amid particularly tearful testimony. However, the move struck some as odd, because Amber first looked to the side, then put the tissue on her nose, glanced over again, and then held the tissue for a moment without moving — and a flash was seen on her face, as if someone was taking her photo.

This display led many to believe that Heard was “posing” for a weepy photo opportunity amid the ongoing legal proceedings. Viewers wondered on social media:

“Did Amber just pose for a sad photo with that tissue?” “Amber Heard looks like she posed for the camera with a tissue” “I had to go back to find it online and make sure my eyes spotted it correctly & my mind wasn’t playing tricks on me” “She even looked over at the photographers” “Amber Heard is so manipulative, you can literally see her pull out a tissue and give someone a look so they take a picture and she isn’t even crying!”

It’s unclear if the press were taking pictures of Amber at this time (obviously cameras have been allowed in the courtroom, as we’ve watched all of the testimony). What is clear is the viewers reaching the conclusion she’s posing for the camera — and hence faking her sobbing moments — are not #TeamAmber on this one.

This is not the first conspiracy theory about Amber’s testimony, and we doubt it will be the last — as she takes the stand again next week. Previously she was accused of stealing lines in her testimony from the film The Talented Mr. Ripley — something which was easily debunked by her NOT HAVING SAID ANY OF THAT. This one, however, is more up to the viewer’s interpretation.

What do YOU think?? Take a look at the video (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

