Was Amber Heard Really Quoting Movies In Her Testimony?! Investigating The Conspiracy Theory!

Well, this is a reaction we didn’t expect.

Obviously Amber Heard‘s testimony was going to be the source of extreme controversy. On the one hand, it was an alleged victim of domestic violence running a tear-filled, emotional gauntlet through the entire ordeal of her toxic relationship. But in the eyes of those for whom Johnny Depp has provided ample evidence that Amber was the real abuser, it is seen as a grand performance of a lie.

But it seems the performance theory was taken to another level by some fans, who claimed Amber’s testimony was not just acting but literally lines of dialogue taken from movies! Yes, seriously! Multiple folks have put up a side-by-side comparison of Amber’s description of Johnny with lines Gwyneth Paltrow says about Jude Law‘s character Dickie Greenleaf in The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Amber’s Testimony, As Presented In Countless Tweets

“The thing with Johnny… it’s like the sun shines on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets you and it’s very, very cold.” “When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world, that’s why everybody loves him so much.”

The Talented Mr. Ripley

“The thing with Dickie… it’s like the sun shines on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets you and it’s very, very cold.” “When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world, that’s why everybody loves him so much.”

Wow, it’s an exact match! The only problem? Amber didn’t say any of that.

As we previously reported, the Aquaman star did talk about her “whirlwind romance” with Johnny and spoke about how it made her feel. But she didn’t say anything approaching that. What she said was:

“I fell head over heels in love with this man. I felt like this man knew me and saw me in a way no-one else had. I felt he understood me, where I came from. I felt when I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the whole world. I felt like a million dollars.”

You can see her entire testimony on the sweet early days (below):

OK, so there you go: this theory is completely made up. And since no one has reported Amber saying any of those lines, we have to note that whoever created the meme did so in particularly bad faith. And that kind of lie is not helpful in this difficult time of trying to get to the truth — which is what Johnny has testified is all he’s after, so these “fans” aren’t even real fans in our book.

As for other movie lines, someone even made a video — but we think you’ll see that it’s a few words here or there, in a different context, with quotes not 100% verbatim… Frankly it’s nonsense.

See what we mean? Silliness. A few words here or there? Come on. Heck, if you cut it into small enough pieces, you could say this very article you’re reading is plagiarizing The Simpsons, just one word at a time.

If you don’t believe Amber Heard, that’s for you only to decide. But don’t let trolls on the internet try to fool you one way or the other.

