Amber Heard Won’t Be Silenced! Her Hilarious Response After Johnny Depp’s Team Complains About Tell-All Interview!

Amber Heard is not backing down.

All week, the embattled star has been appearing on the Today show in various clips of an explosive interview with Savannah Guthrie (that will air in full on Friday evening’s Dateline). Despite just losing her defamation case against Johnny Depp, she has continued to make bold and potentially defamatory claims against him — and his team is NOT happy about it!

According to a preview of the hour-long interview that aired on Peacock on Thursday, the Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s camp released a statement to Dateline bashing the entire chat, complaining:

“It’s unfortunate that the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor.”

They’re pissed off!

But their statement is doing little to dissuade the actress from speaking out — whether or not she should be, legally speaking. On Friday, the Aquaman star’s team fought back in a statement to Page Six, arguing:

“If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions.”

LOLz! They really don’t give a f**k!

Can you imagine if Johnny did open up in a televised chat with Savannah?! This drama might never end! They already had six weeks in court to hash out their problems, but we guess that wasn’t enough. At least not for Amber who believes her side of the story wasn’t understood.

We also wonder if she believes he’ll get the same kind of grilling she’s gotten?

In the first clips of the bombshell interview, the 36-year-old insisted that the “toxic” situation between her and her ex-husband is not “black and white.” She fought back when asked about the audio clips in which she admitted to abusing Johnny and also shockingly reiterated her physical assault accusations against the 59-year-old — the same abuse allegations that got her into this legal trouble in the first place and that a jury didn’t believe since they sided with Johnny on the matter!

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star’s team attempted to frame the defendant as the abuser in the relationship, backed with audio tape evidence of her admitting to hitting her ex and starting fights. Even with all the evidence against her, Amber has continued to stand by her testimony, declaring:

“As I testified on the stand … when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn’t take the blame for, but when you’re in an abusive dynamic, psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don’t have the resources that, say, you or I do, with the luxury of saying, ‘Hey, this is black and white.’”

A Virginia court thought otherwise. On June 1, Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages while Amber earned a mere $2 million for her countersuit — over comments Johnny’s previous lawyer made. As Amber attempts to get the final say on the situation and change the public’s opinion about her, Johnny has been off rocking out on stage, joining TikTok, and reveling in the victory with his loyal supporters.

So we’d say it’s unlikely he’ll take Heard’s team up on their offer to do an interview. But could (or would) he pursue more legal action if she continues speaking?! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?!

