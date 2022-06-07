Johnny Depp Just Joined TikTok -- And His First Post Is ALL About The Amber Heard Trial!

Johnny Depp has figured out what’s next: TikTok!

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum is making a splash on social media after joining the platform and sharing his very first post on Tuesday. Just days after winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor is capitalizing on his loyal fan base by staying connected to them in a whole new way!

Posting his first video on the platform, the 58-year-old took a moment to thank his fans for sticking by his side during a grueling legal situation, writing in the caption:

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together.”

He went on to address the defamation trial that saw him sue the Aquaman star for her 2018 Washington Post op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence. While he was not named in the article, Johnny believed the writing painted him as the abuser since her very public allegations against him came right before, but earlier this month a jury sided with him on the case, awarding him $10.35 million in damages. On this, the star continued:

“We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD”

The accompanying video included a montage of clips of Johnny greeting his fans outside of the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia before cutting to him rocking out on stage alongside his friend Jeff Beck during a string of performances in the UK. The whole video was set to Stranger by Love Joys.

Ch-ch-check it out!

The video has already amassed nearly 3k likes and earned Johnny over 4 million followers! Take a look at some of the top comments (below):

“WE LOVE YOU JOHNNY” “WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU ” “The legend is back!!!!” “welcome back captain, we missed you” “Thank you for all that you have done Johnny. You have helped me in dark times and I hope we’ve helped you.” “We always stand with you” “you are AMAZING, so talented and kind hearted, wishing you a happy new chapter in life”

Whoa! Seems like he’s really celebrating this win and getting off to a fresh start! Not only is he living out his dreams of being a rock star, but now he’s taking over TikTok. The world’s his oyster at this point — at least that’s what his fans definitely think. What about U, Perezcious readers? Will you be tuning in to see more of his TikToks?

