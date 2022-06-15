Amber Heard Says She STILL Loves Johnny Depp After Everything -- But Fears Other Defamation Lawsuits: 'I'm Scared'

Just as we imagined, Amber Heard had a lot more to say in the second part of her explosive interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie!

Airing on Wednesday morning, the talk show host GRILLED the actress on her intentions when writing the infamous Washington Post op-ed at the heart of the defamation case and on her feelings toward her ex-husband Johnny Depp now. And her answers were surprising AF!

Related: Amber Heard Responds To Rumor She Was Just FIRED & Recast In Aquaman 2!

Savannah began by bringing up a text the Pirates of the Caribbean star once wrote to Amber in which he promised her “global humiliation.” On if he was successful, Amber mused:

“I know he promised it. I testified to this. I’m not a good victim, I get it. I’m not a likable victim, I’m not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to see me as human and to hear his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has.”

She went on to admit that she’s nervous to speak so openly about the alleged abuse she experienced now that she lost her defamation trial:

“I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak.”

She’s also worried she could be sued again by the actor, adding:

“I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for the sort of silencing — which is what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do; it’s meant to take your voice.”

And yet it hasn’t totally stripped her of her voice. After all, on Tuesday’s segment of the interview, she claimed Johnny had lied in his testimony about never physically assaulting her. A pretty big accusation to make in light of everything!

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard tells @SavannahGuthrie that she fears continued "silencing." AH: "No matter what I say, or how I say it – every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing, which is what, I guess, a defamation lawsuit is meant to do." pic.twitter.com/mnl93lpQTu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

This interview comes while Amber owes Johnny $10.35 million in damages, per the jury’s decision on June 1 in which they largely sided with the Fantastic Beasts alum. Amber did win $2 million, but she’s still out of a LOT of money — that of which her attorney claims she can’t afford!

Speaking of, Savannah also questioned the actress about the $7 million donation to charity she claimed she had donated following her divorce settlement. In court, it was discovered that she had not completed her pledge despite making it sound like she had already handed over all the funds. She tried to explain this issue away, saying:

“I made a pledge and that pledge is made over time by its nature.”

Savannah quickly clapped back at that excuse, arguing that perhaps Amber’s misleading use of words made her seem less credible to the jury once it was revealed that she hadn’t donated all of the money yet. Amber dug her heels in, responding:

“So much of the trial was meant to cast aspersions on who I am as a human, my credibility, to call me a liar in every way you can.”

She continued:

“This is another one of the examples where if you pull back, I shouldn’t have had to have donated it in an effort to be believed.”

Sure, but not after you claimed you already did! Right?

EXCLUSIVE: @SavannahGuthrie asks Amber Heard about her pledge to donate $7 million of her divorce settlement and if her statements about the money "raised questions of [Heard's] credibility with the jury." pic.twitter.com/3V2aBGxyAI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

Interestingly, despite supposedly being broke from years of legal fees, Amber still plans to fulfill her $7 million pledge. But, um, where is she going to come up with a grand sum of $17.35 million now??

As viewers can ponder that, the conversation then turned to the Washington Post op-ed and Amber’s intentions while writing it. While the Zombieland star never named the 59-year-old by name, it came two years after they settled their divorce. Amber insists that was never what the piece was about, saying:

“Because the op-ed wasn’t about my relationship with Johnny.” “What the op-ed was about was me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time.”

Interestingly, she also had a lot of lawyers check out the op-ed before she published it — so she was a little worried she might be saying something she shouldn’t have! Heard continued:

“I obviously knew it was important for me not to make it about him or to do anything like defame him. I had lawyers – teams of lawyers – review all the drafts of this.”

Amber then insisted she never planned or desired to get Johnny fired as a result of the things she wrote in her article — despite it being the height of the #MeToo movement at the time when droves of men were getting canceled. She reiterated:

“Of course not. Of course not. It wasn’t about him.”

Related: Police Take Horrifying Step In Search For Missing Young Girl

Later, Amber insisted she did NOT call TMZ ahead of filing for a restraining order in 2016, despite what a former employee testified. In fact, she claimed she wanted to keep the whole thing as private as possible (though she quickly realized that wasn’t possible given the legal matter). The mom of one noted:

“This was a hoax according to his team. Why didn’t I cooperate with the police? As I’ve testified before and I will stand by until my dying day, I didn’t want to cooperate with them. I didn’t want this to be out. I didn’t want this to be known. I didn’t want to cooperate with them because I didn’t want to get him in trouble. If it was a hoax, I could have done that.” “Five days later, I made the decision to stand up for myself and protect myself. You can’t get a restraining order in private, which of course I didn’t understand the night when the cops were called.”

On the topic of bruises (which the Depp team brought up often to question the instances of violence Amber testified to), she explained:

“Again, it’s that thing, if you have bruising, if you have injuries, it’s fake. If you don’t have any, then you weren’t injured.”

And for the biggest shocker of all, the 36-year-old straight up said she STILL loves Johnny — even after everything?! She urged:

“Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart.”

Whoa! Hear the full new interview clip (below) and get ready for more in an hour-long chat on Friday’s Dateline.

Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie's exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: pic.twitter.com/xr3EX9se6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]