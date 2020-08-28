Amber Riley Performs Moving Musical Tribute To Naya Rivera (VIDEO)

Amber Riley delivered a powerful performance on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and it’s certain to give you goosebumps.

As you’ll recall, Naya Rivera tragically passed away in an accidental drowning incident last month at Lake Piru in California, bringing the cast of Glee together in grief. Since her death, many of her former co-stars have shared musical tributes in her honor.

Related: Naya Rivera’s Best Performances On Glee!

Guest host of the night, actor Lil Rel Howery, introduced Amber’s performance of her new track A Moment, sharing:

“Not too long ago, we both lost a really good friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever.”

As pictures of Rivera projected behind her, Miz Riley sang out:

“Now I need a moment alone with my soul, I can’t stop these thoughts, I need these. / I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side. I’m ready to cry and just let it be.”

You can watch the moving performance (below):

Related: Glee Co-Stars Were Praying At Lake Piru When Naya’s Body Was Found

Following Naya’s passing, Amber shared some words on social media, praising the late actress’ talent and humor:

“miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another. There was never competition, or shade, or intimidation with us. Just pure adoration and mutual respect. You deserved better. You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times!”

Adding that she says her “name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory [Monteith],” the Mercedes Jones portrayer continued:

“We are working as a cast and crew and a family to come together and show love, and it’s all because of you. Your presence brought so much excitement, so much passion, so much joy, and in your absence you’re STILL holding us accountable and getting us together. I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel. Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for. Please keep Naya’s family in your prayers. Please be mindful of the things you say to them or messages you send.”

Thank you for the beautiful tribute, Amber. And your beautiful performance.

Naya is so missed.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/Lia Toby/WENN.]