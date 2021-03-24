Glee Cast Reuniting To Honor Naya Rivera -- But One Major Star Won't Be There!

Gleeks assemble!

According to a press release, (most of) the original cast of Glee are set to reunite at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards to honor the late Naya Rivera and her character Santana Lopez’s impact on the LGBTQIA+ community!

Following an introduction from Demi Lovato, who played Santana’s girlfriend on season 5 of the beloved series, Naya’s former co-stars — including Amber Riley, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr., and Becca Tobin — will take to the stage to perform a special tribute to honor the character and LGBTQIA+ teens.

But not every cast member is set to participate. Diana Agron, Melissa Benoist, and Chord Overstreet were not listed on the press release — nor was Lea Michele, who was Naya’s rival both on screen and off.

The special tribute comes the same year as the 10th anniversary of Santana’s coming out on the show — and since Rivera claimed her feud with Lea got so bad that the New York native “didn’t say a word to [her] for all of season 6,” we think it’s probably best that Michele bows out of this celebration.

Do U agree, Perezcious readers? Share what U think about Lea’s absence (below) and get ready for the Glee reunion at the upcoming GLAAD awards on April 8.

