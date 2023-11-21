Amber Rose Says Her 4-Year-Old Son Drinks Coffee ‘All The Time’?!

Amber Rose and her kids’ way of bonding? They apparently enjoy a cup of joe together every morning! The problem? Her sons are still really young!

During an appearance on the No Jumper Podcast, the 40-year-old model talked with the hosts Adam Grandmaison and Lena Nersesian about behaviors of adults that children know they aren’t supposed to do. When the subject of coffee came up, Amber admitted she’s actually totally okay with her two boys — 10-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz and 4-year-old (!!!) son Slash Electric Edwards — drinking it! In fact, she revealed her youngest child even enjoys a cup of coffee daily:

“I give my kids coffee. Slash is 4, and he drinks coffee all the time.”

What?! At 4 YEARS OLD?!

And on top of the coffee, Amber said her kids drink other caffeinated beverages like Coke and root beer. Caffeine has become such a norm in their household that she shared that Slash and Sebastian will sit down each morning to talk and drink their coffee from an adult-sized cup:

“Me and my kids sit, and we drink coffee, and we talk. It’s not a big deal. It’s really not. My 4-year-old will wake up and be like, ‘I want coffee and breakfast.’ It’s only caffeine. It’s a little caffeine. It’s not bad for you.”

Wow.

It’s important to note that caffeine is a drug. It is addictive and can be dangerous if abused. We’re so used to consuming it in our lives daily that it’s easy to forget all of this. But children are going to have a much harder time regulating their intake. It seems pretty dangerous, right?

But don’t take our word for it. As of 2022, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no coffee for children under 12. At all. Nor any other caffeine. Pretty strict, tbh, but coffee every day feels wildly relaxed about it. Right?

What are your thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments. You can also watch the interview (below):

