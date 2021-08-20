Amber Rose's Boyfriend ADMITS To Cheating With 12 Women In Worst Apology We Have EVER Heard!

Well, at least he’s admitting fault — if not exactly taking responsibility.

In case you missed it, Amber Rose broke up with her boyfriend of three years on Wednesday, and she did it in a very public way — on her Instagram! Taking to her Stories, she posted messages to Alexander “AE” Edwards and the 12 “bums” he was cheating with, declaring it was OVER.

She also made it clear she had evidence, saying she “saw all the texts and DMs” — so there was no point trying to deny it. Well, it turns out he isn’t.

Surprisingly, Alexander responded to the news with just as much candor as his now ex. Speaking to Big Von on the PST show late Wednesday night, the music exec begins by admitting the news had caught him with his pants down, so to speak:

“I woke up to this s**t, man… I thought, ‘S**t, I got caught.’ I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously.”

Wow. Not only is he confessing that he did indeed, as she accused, cheat on her his fiancée with a dozen different women, he’s admitting this isn’t even the first time they’ve had this issue!

He continues by appealing to Muva’s sense of family, invoking their son Slash and her son Sebastian, saying:

“I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson and s**t, too.”

THEN WHY CHEAT ON HER?!?

This isn’t an open relationship she’s after. She wants commitment. Fidelity. Is AE going to be on board with that?

“I don’t want to force it. I don’t want to keep putting her in positions… [where] she’s looking over her shoulder every time my phone goes off, thinking it’s number 13, 14… I was being selfish. I did what I wanted to do. I moved how I wanted to move.”

So… stop that? Yes? Stop cheating now??

“She loves me and s**t. But I ain’t going to keep doing that to her, you know what I’m saying? I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I could take it, but I don’t want to live like that.”

SERIOUSLY?!?

Alexander says Rose even texted and told him she’d take him back if he “apologized publicly and all this s**t.” But he decided stopping cheating isn’t worth it!

“I love my woman, but I also love myself. That was the conflict, my desires. I would give in to my desires, and I desired other things at times.”

Wow. Hear the whole interview (below):

In a statement to ET, Alexander does give a more contrite-sounding apology. But he still sounds like he’s not willing to compromise his more base desires to be with her. He says:

“I am truly sorry for the hurt and humiliation I have caused Amber. I am sorry that my decisions have broke our family. Amber is an amazing woman, an amazing mother. She deserves to be loved how she wants to be loved. I was a bad boyfriend. But I’m a good man and a great father. I take pride in loving my boys. My son Slash, and his brother Bash who I love like my own, we will always put them first.”

But keeping the family together isn’t worth giving up hooking up with randos. Seriously, that’s his position.

He says:

“The reality is, I couldn’t love her how she wanted to be loved and love myself at the same time. Out of love for her, I want her to be free to find her true happiness. And out of love for myself, I want to be free to live life at my own free will.”

Wow. Just… wow. Oh, there’s more??

“I do not want to continue to hurt her by trying to be someone I’m not. It takes more courage to search the dark corners of your soul than it does for a soldier to fight on a battlefield, so as I embrace my true nature, and accept the harsh realities, I find solace in knowing she will be free to find her true happiness with someone who measures love to the same extent that she does, as I measure/define love differently.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Did he just compare himself to our troops? Because he’s willing to admit he likes hooking up with lots of women?

Yeah, what a hero…

He finishes:

“And I will find my true happiness in my freedom to do what I want to do, when I want to do it, without the guilt of being depended on emotionally. I know we will both have days when it’s hard and I know it will get harder before it gets easier. However, our decision to end our relationship is equally liberating.”

Whoever said honesty is the best policy never met this guy. Sorry, but this is f**kboy 101. And one day he’ll look back and regret it.

What’s the worst “apology” an ex has ever given YOU??

