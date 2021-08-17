Khloe Kardashian Slams Fan Who Claimed She'd Have No ‘Self Worth’ If She Got Back With Tristan Thompson!

At this point in time, how does any social media user not know that it’s probably best to leave the KarJenner fam alone — most especially Khloé Kardashian?!

The 37-year-old reality TV star reminded followers of her clapback capabilities on Monday afternoon when she popped up in a random follower’s mentions, which even had the Kardashian tagged her in the tweet! (BB, what did you expect was gonna happen?!?!)

Citing a recently-published gossip blog post about True Thompson‘s momma and her ongoing back-and-forth with embattled (now former) BF Tristan Thompson, the Twitter user questioned Khlo-money’s self-esteem with a nasty message. Alluding to the site’s mention of a possible Khloé-Tristan reconciliation (again), the user wrote this (below):

“At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway…”

Wow! That’s kind of harsh?! We get that it can be frustrating for people to see Khloé and Tristan constantly supposedly reconciling after it seems like he constantly f**ks up and does her wrong. But it’s more complicated than that at this point, considering they share True. Just saying!

Anyway, Khloé wasted no time in delivering her response to Twitic! The Revenge Body host wrote back by flipping the script on the person and calling her out for believing everything she reads on a gossip blog:

Whoa! That’ll get some attention, for sure…

The response to this tiff has actually been interesting — a fair amount of frustrated fans are siding with the original “no self worth” comment, as you can see (below):

“My thought exactly! Not only does she not have self worth; she has no idea what she wants… She’s beyond confused! life’s too short to be in a relationship that is not growing or leading you anywhere but in circles!” “When you accept someone cheating on you over and over again, it says more about you than about Tristan. Yes, he is your daughters father, but you have no self-worth by taking him back. Love yourself.” “girl you can’t fight us all….a track record is a track record. do better.” “who you fooling..we all knew you’d take him back…what an example for your daughter” “Nothing random about the blog. its true! Kick that dude to the curb and say so in the clearest possible term. You deserve better. Cheating is an addiction just like dope heads; He ain’t gonna change! He is in that way!”

Yikes!!!

But others are firmly on #TeamKhloé, too:

“Amen! Your life is your business. Ppl need to mine [sic] their own business & stop judging. Their life must be awfully boring to be dipping in yours. Love ya & True!” “I honestly can’t understand why people think that just because your [sic] famous that means your business is everyone else’s. I’m so sorry Khloe. About the lack of privacy and the situation.” “it’s your life you do what makes you happy they dont care about you it’s just an opinion in the sad sad life!!!” “Brush ‘em off Khloe, nobody knows what the next person is battling so their opinions are water off a ducks back” “What a horrible thing to say. Let her live her life how she sees fit. Not everything you read online is true, and even if it is, it’s none of our business. She’s a real person, not just your online punching bag.”

Truly, two sides to every story!

What do U make of Khloé’s latest clapback, Perezcious readers? Is she wasting her time continuously dealing with these random people or are these interactions actually important for her because they help set her story straight??

Sound OFF with your take on Khloé, Tristan, and the Twitter talk all down in the comments (below)!!!

