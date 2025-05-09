Amish Man Claims He Accidentally Killed Woman During Sex -- But He's Being Charged With Murder!

An Amish teen has been charged with murder. And the incident behind the charge is as upsetting as it is confusing…

The disturbing story started back on March 13 when Mose Troyer, a member of an Amish community in Rutland, Ohio, became concerned when he realized he hadn’t heard from his neighbor. He explained to WSAZ at the time that he got a bit suspicious when no one had seen Rosanna Kinsinger all day, so he went over to her house.

When he got over to the 28-year-old’s place, he noticed her goat was inside her home. What he found next was horrifying. He discovered the lifeless body of his friend inside the home. Just awful.

Troyer immediately contacted the police and an autopsy was conducted on the 28-year-old victim’s body. The Meigs County Coroner’s Office ruled the death suspicious, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. An examination was then conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, but with inconclusive preliminary results, leading to even more questions. What happened to this poor woman??

The Sheriff’s Office began a full-blown homicide investigation, which included search warrants, interviews, and physical evidence from the crime scene. On Monday, nearly two months after Kinsinger’s death, police returned to the Rutland Amish community with a bombshell.

Samuel Hochstetler, the 18-year-old roommate of Troyer, was taken in for questioning regarding the case. According to legal docs obtained by TooFab, the teen admitted to having been intimate with Kinsinger — and inadvertently killing her. Per the criminal complaint, Hochstetler said “he did have sexual intercourse with Rosanna Kinsinger and put a blanket over her head during and when he was finished, he rolled her over and realized she was not alive”.

WTF?!

After the admissions, the teen was subsequently arrested and slapped with a first-degree murder charge. First-degree murder? Sounds like the police don’t buy that this was an accident!

Troyer told local outlet WSAZ that Hochstetler was from another Amish community in Kentucky and had been staying with him for just a few months, since the fall of 2024 when he moved to Ohio. When asked what he thought about the whole situation, Troyer said it was disturbing to be living with the man who was charged with his neighbor’s murder. He said he wishes he could ask his roommate why.

Meanwhile, Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said in a statement:

“This case was such a tragedy to those who knew Rosanna. She was a beloved individual in her community. Detectives have worked around the clock searching for answers and were able to get those answers. Hopefully this investigation helps bring some closure to the victim’s family and on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office we offer our deepest condolences.”

Hochstetler is currently being held at the Gallia County Jail on a $1 million bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

What a terrible situation… May Rosanna rest in peace and get the justice she deserves.

