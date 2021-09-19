Amy Schumer Reveals She Had Her Uterus & Appendix Removed Due To Endometriosis

Amy Schumer is recovering after undergoing surgery for endometriosis.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old actress opened up on Instagram about her experience of suffering from the painful disorder and having her uterus and appendix removed. Along with saying “peace out endometriosis” in her Story, Schumer also shared a video from the hospital bed talking about the recent procedure with her husband, Chris Fischer:

“So it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis, and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus.”

Ouch, that is definitely no fun! Although the clip stops before she could finish, the momma of one seemed to think the surgery was already having a positive effect, saying:

“I’m, you know, sore, and I have some gas pains, but other than that I already feel that my energy….”

In case you didn’t know, the reproductive disease involves abnormal or uterine-like tissue being found outside of the uterus, the fallopian tubes, and even organs that aren’t part of the reproductive system, like the appendix in Schumer’s case. For many, it can be super debilitating as it can cause painful and irregular periods and extreme fatigue. And even if you opt for surgery, the ailment usually returns despite removing the affected areas. It is truly no joke. Swipe to take a look at the candid post (below):

In the comments section, many of Schumer’s celebrity friends sent her some kind words of support. Debra Messing wrote:

“Oh, my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone, and you won’t have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!”

Vanessa Carlton shared:

“I’m so sorry Amy! Looks like life is about to get way less painful. But not less gassy.”

Elle King then added:

“LOVE YOU AMY!!! Sending healing vibes.”

Love to see the support! The I Feel Pretty star has previously got real about her endometriosis and fertility in past. Speaking on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in August 2020, she touched on the risks of trying to have another baby after welcoming their 2-year-old son Gene:

“We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me. I don’t think I could ever do IVF again. I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again. We thought about a surrogate, but I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

Sending some healing energy to Amy! We hope that she has a speedy recovery.

