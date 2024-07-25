An Unhappy Birthday For Jennifer Lopez? It’s her party and Jennifer Lopez will cry if she wants to! Or not? Related Posts Taylor Swift Is NOT In Deadpool -- But These SAVAGE Jokes Roasting Celebrity Breakups Are! Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Reveals She Still Has Romantic Photo Of Ben Affleck Prominently Framed In Hamptons House! Jennifer Lopez Admits To Being 'Frightened' And 'Fragile' But Thanks Fans For Birthday Love Amid Ben Affleck Marriage Troubles Jennifer Lopez Goes BIG! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 25, 2024 06:00am PDT Share This Categories Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article