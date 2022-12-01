Andrew Shue Deletes ALL Traces Of Amy Robach On Instagram After News Of Affair With GMA Co-Host!

Andrew Shue may be keeping quiet about his wife Amy Robach’s scandal, but his actions are speaking louder than words!

On Wednesday, just as news was breaking about Amy and her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes’ months-long secret affair, her husband of 12 years subtly shared his two cents on the controversy! While the 55-year-old Melrose Place star has yet to make a statement, he removed ALL his photos with the reporter from his Instagram account! Oof!

Now, just a handful of posts are still on his IG feed, the last of which is dated May 2021. You can check out what remains of his page HERE! Meanwhile, Amy and T.J. both deleted their pages as their rumored romance was exposed. The latter’s wife, Marilee Fiebig, has her account set to private.

As we reported, DailyMail.com released a series of photos and videos earlier this week of the new couple cozying up together around New York, including a snapshot taken just two weeks ago while they were on a getaway together! According to Page Six sources on Wednesday, they’ve been secretly seeing each other since last spring, around the time they were training for the New York City Half Marathon.

They reportedly each split from their spouses in August, and People’s insider claims they didn’t start dating until after they were each “separated.” On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly the new couple’s relationship “blossomed from a close friendship,” they added:

“They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer.”

The source also insisted the pair “have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce.” And ready to finalize their apparent divorces! SMH. Whatever the case may be, it sounds downright messy to us! Andrew’s decision to strip his feed of Amy seems to prove it, too! Reactions?! Let us know your hot takes on this scandal (below)!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/MEGA/WENN & GMA/YouTube]