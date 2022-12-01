The Kardashians Are 'Keeping Things Peaceful’ As They Co-Parent With Their Exes

The Kardashian-Jenners will always put their kiddos first — no matter what happens between them and their exes!

As you know, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s former partners haven’t always made it easy to maintain a cordial relationship. Between Kanye West‘s harassment of Kim on social media (and his recent controversies), Tristan Thompson’s cheating ways and paternity scandal, and Scott Disick‘s DM drama, no one would blame the three if they kept their distance from their exes. But a source has come forward to share that Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney refuse to let their past issues get in the way of their family. According to E! News this week, a family insider shared that the three sisters have kept co-parenting situations with their exes “friendly” and have no problems with hanging out with each other. They explained:

“Their exes are all friendly with one another and welcome at family gatherings. The girls do a very good job of co-parenting and keeping things peaceful for the kids. They have the belief that they will always be family, even if they aren’t together in relationships.”

Related: How Kim & Kanye Are Splitting Their Many Houses In Divorce!

The source noted the family is “very important” to each of the reality stars, and they’ve all “prioritized getting along” with their exes:

“Everyone has tried to move on from the drama. It is what it is. Things may come up, but they all try to be good communicators and inclusive when it’s appropriate.”

The KarJenner source added:

“They have gotten to a place where it’s working out and the kids are happy. That’s what is most important.”

Definitely!

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family has kept their exes close – even if they’ve done them dirty in the past. Take Tristan for instance. The 31-year-old basketball player has continued to be spotted at family functions ever since he and Koko split in 2021 – including attending a Friendsgiving dinner for detainees at the juvenile detention center Camp Kilpatrick with Kim and the family’s Halloween party.

Meanwhile, things have seemed to (somewhat) settle between the SKIMS creator and Kanye, who reportedly were not on speaking terms for a while. The pair finalized their divorce this week, agreeing to joint legal and physical custody of their four kids: 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm. The 45-year-old rapper agreed to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support, and the former couple opted to do mediation if there’s ever a disagreement over their children.

Hopefully, they all can keep up this “peaceful” co-parenting situation for the sake of their kids! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN]